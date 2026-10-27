Apple’s new iPad mini gets OLED upgrade and A20 Pro chip ahead of UK launch

Apple’s new iPad mini starts at £699 in the UK and features an 8.5-inch OLED display.

The A20 Pro chip brings faster performance for graphics and artificial intelligence tasks, alongside new connectivity features.

UK pre-orders open on Wednesday (28), with the tablet scheduled to go on sale on November 6.

Apple has launched a redesigned iPad mini with an OLED display and its A20 Pro chip, upgrading the compact tablet as the technology giant prepares for a wider round of product announcements.

The new model has an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, replacing the previous generation’s LCD screen. Apple says the panel offers deeper blacks, improved contrast and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits, more than twice that of its predecessor.

The display retains the tablet’s familiar footprint, with thinner bezels making room for the larger screen. A nano-texture glass option is also available to reduce glare in bright environments.

The iPad mini is 5.4mm thick and comes in midnight and starlight finishes. It also gains an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand immersion in up to one metre of water for 30 minutes under controlled laboratory conditions.

What has changed inside the new iPad mini?

The tablet is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip, built using a 2-nanometre process. The company says it delivers up to 4.5 times faster AI performance and up to 2.7 times faster graphics performance than the previous generation, although these are Apple’s own test results.

The chip features a seven-core GPU with Neural Accelerators and a CPU with up to six cores. The 512GB configuration includes a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, giving it additional processing capacity for more demanding on-device AI workloads.

The device runs iPadOS 27 and supports Apple Intelligence features, including a more capable version of Siri that is rolling out in beta. Availability of individual AI features may vary by language and region.

Apple has also redesigned the audio system, introducing an Acoustic Display intended to improve volume and sound clarity. The 12-megapixel front camera has moved to the landscape edge, making video calls more natural when the tablet is held horizontally.

Connectivity has been upgraded with Apple’s N1 wireless chip, which supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread. Cellular models use the company’s C2 modem and support eSIM.

How much will the new iPad mini cost in the UK?

The new iPad mini starts at £699 for the Wi-Fi model and £849 for the Wi-Fi plus Cellular version. Education pricing starts at £649.

The tablet is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage configurations. Apple has also introduced a new Smart Folio accessory, priced at £79, while the device supports both Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C.

UK customers can pre-order the tablet from October 28 through Apple’s website and Apple Store app. Deliveries and in-store availability are scheduled to begin on November 6.

The launch comes ahead of Apple’s scheduled media event in Los Angeles on October 28. The company is also expected to update its Mac range, with reports pointing to new MacBook Pro and iMac models. Apple has not confirmed all the details of those anticipated launches.

The iPad mini’s OLED upgrade and faster processor give Apple a more capable option for users who want a smaller tablet for reading, gaming, creative work and productivity. Its starting price of £699, however, places it firmly in the premium end of the compact tablet market.