iPadOS 26 transforms the iPad into a laptop-style device

Apple has released iPadOS 26, a free update for compatible tablets

iPadOS 26

Apple Intelligence adds features such as Live Translation and Image Playground

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 15, 2025
Highlights:

  • iPadOS 26 introduces Apple’s Liquid Glass design, the biggest aesthetic overhaul in a decade.
  • Windowing and multitasking bring MacBook-like usability to the iPad.
  • Productivity gains include a new Files app, Background Tasks and a Menu Bar.
  • Apple Intelligence adds features such as Live Translation and Image Playground.
  • Reviewers say the update makes the iPad more powerful, though with a learning curve.

Apple has released iPadOS 26, a free update for compatible tablets, and early reviews describe it as one of the most significant overhauls in the iPad’s history. With a striking new design language and laptop-style productivity tools, the software pushes the iPad closer than ever to being a true alternative to the MacBook.

Liquid Glass wins over critics

The most visible change is Apple’s new Liquid Glass aesthetic. First revealed at WWDC 2025, the design uses translucent layers and fluid animations to create the effect of glass surfaces shifting across the screen. Critics say it looks especially impressive on the iPad’s larger display, where the Control Centre, Lock Screen and Camera app now feel more modern and dynamic.

Reviewers note that performance has not been compromised, with the animations running smoothly even on mid-range iPad models. Many describe it as Apple’s boldest visual refresh since the move to flat design a decade ago.

Windowing and multitasking narrow the gap with Mac

The headline functional upgrade is windowing. Apps can now be opened in separate, resizable windows that can be moved and grouped on the screen. Combined with multitasking, this allows multiple apps to run side by side — making it easier to write, browse and use productivity tools simultaneously.

A new Menu Bar at the top of apps, complete with familiar File, Edit and View options, adds further Mac-like usability. The inclusion of the familiar red, yellow and green window buttons makes managing the screen more intuitive.

Analysts say these changes will appeal particularly to creative professionals and productivity users who have long wanted the iPad to behave more like a laptop.

Productivity and pro-level features

The redesigned Files app makes locating and organising content simpler, with list views, custom folders and drag-and-drop integration. Background Tasks mean large video or image files can continue processing while users move on to other apps, a feature aimed squarely at professionals.

Paired with Apple’s M-series chips, reviewers say iPads now rival many laptops in performance, while remaining lighter and more portable.

Apple Intelligence and other additions

iPadOS 26 also extends Apple’s suite of AI-powered tools. Live Translation works across FaceTime, Messages and Phone, while Image Playground allows users to generate custom visuals and emoji. New Shortcuts expand automation, while an updated Games app introduces an overlay for adjusting settings without leaving play.

Other changes include improved audio recording for professionals and expanded options in Apple Music, such as lyric translation. While some reviewers believe Apple is still behind rivals in AI, most agree the additions add useful creativity and communication options.

A learning curve for users

Not all feedback is uncritical. Reviewers highlight a learning curve in adjusting to gestures and swipes required for window management. Those accustomed to macOS may also find themselves trying to apply laptop shortcuts that do not carry over directly to iPadOS. For casual users who rely mainly on streaming and gaming, some of the professional tools may feel excessive.

Despite these challenges, the consensus is that iPadOS 26 represents the most significant step forward for Apple’s tablet in years. The combination of Liquid Glass design and MacBook-like multitasking makes the iPad more versatile than ever. For professionals, creatives and productivity-minded users, the update transforms the device into a true laptop competitor, while even casual users benefit from the refreshed design and expanded features.

