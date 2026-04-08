Alexa Demie’s 'Euphoria' premiere look triggers online debate over her appearance

Highlights

Alexa Demie draws attention at Euphoria Season 3 premiere

Social media filled with speculation over her appearance

Actor also reflects on uncertainty around the show’s return

Red carpet moment shifts focus

Alexa Demie became a talking point at the premiere of Euphoria Season 3, as her appearance prompted widespread reaction online.

The event, held on 7 April, marked the return of the series after a four-year gap. While the premiere was expected to celebrate the show’s comeback, attention quickly turned to Demie, with viewers commenting on her look across social platforms.

Style choice and transformation on screen

For the occasion, Demie wore a vintage strapless gown by Bob Mackie, featuring a black and silver chevron design and a dramatic train. She paired the outfit with diamond jewellery and kept the overall styling minimal.

In the upcoming season, her character Maddy is shown five years on from high school, with the storyline placing her in Hollywood and working at a talent agency. The narrative also revisits her relationships with Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, and Nate, played by Jacob Elordi.

Online reactions and comparisons

Following the premiere, social media users speculated about possible changes in Demie’s appearance, with some raising concerns about weight loss or cosmetic procedures.

Others drew comparisons to recent discussions around appearances of stars linked to the Wicked press tour, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, where similar conversations had surfaced.

Uncertainty around the show’s future

Speaking on the red carpet, Demie reflected on the long gap between seasons, saying there had been moments when she was unsure whether the series would return.

While there had always been some expectation of a third season, she noted that it was not guaranteed. Asked about a potential fourth season, Demie said she had not considered it, adding that the focus remains on the current instalment.