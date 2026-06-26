Why your next MacBook and iPad could cost more?

Apple has raised prices of MacBooks, iPads and other devices by up to 25 per cent.

The company says the AI boom has driven up memory chip costs, making price increases unavoidable.

Industry analysts expect iPhones could also become more expensive when new models launch in September.

Apple price increase is beginning to hit consumers as the company raises the cost of several MacBooks, iPads and other devices, citing surging AI chip demand and rising memory component prices.

The price changes, which took effect on Thursday (25), affect a broad range of Apple products, including MacBook laptops, Mac desktop computers, iPads, Apple TV and HomePod devices. The iPhone has not been included in the latest round of increases, although analysts believe price rises could follow when Apple's next-generation smartphones are unveiled in September.

Apple said the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence data centres has sharply increased demand for memory and storage chips, driving up production costs across the industry.

AI boom reaches the checkout

Among the biggest changes, the iPad Air now starts at £749, up from £599, a 25 per cent increase.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro has risen from £1,699 to £1,999, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro now costs £2,999, up from £2,699.

The MacBook Air has increased to £1,299 from £1,099, and the MacBook Neo now starts at £699, compared with £599 previously. The iPad Pro now costs at least £1,199, up from £999.

Apple has also increased prices for products such as the HomePod and Apple TV in several markets.

In a statement, the company reportedly said it had reached a point where it needed to begin raising prices after trying to absorb higher component costs for as long as possible.

Memory makers cash in as manufacturers feel the squeeze

The surge in memory prices has been fuelled by the rapid growth of AI infrastructure, with technology companies investing billions of pounds in new data centres.

High-performance memory chips are largely supplied by SK Hynix, Samsung and Micron. The companies have benefited from strong demand as chip production has increasingly shifted towards artificial intelligence hardware.

Micron reported that its quarterly profit more than doubled, reflecting the industry's strong demand for advanced memory products. At the same time, analysts say electronics manufacturers are facing tighter supplies as memory makers prioritise orders linked to AI systems.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook reportedly said the company had worked to shield customers from rising component costs but that further price increases had become unavoidable.

The broader technology sector is also feeling the impact of higher chip costs. Analysts suggest manufacturers with less bargaining power than Apple could face even greater pressure to increase prices over the coming months.

Investor sentiment also weakened after the announcement, with Apple shares falling 6.2 per cent.