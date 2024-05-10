  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Anuvab Pal: Modi is looming over all art and culture in India, just like any quasi-dictator

Indians today are living under “a gentle fascism”, the comedian told a publication.

Anuvab Pal

By: Mohnish Singh

Comedian Anuvab Pal has said he is careful about what he posts on social media for fear of censorship in India.

Pal, who is on tour in the UK with his new show this month, conceded that self-expression is “tricky” in an interview with the Telegraph.

Referring to India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, Pal said, “He (Modi) is looming over all art and culture in India, just like any quasi-dictator. There is an eerie atmosphere. I imagine it was the same doing comedy in Libya under Gaddafi.”

Indians today are living under “a gentle fascism”, the comedian told the paper.

“It is fascism, but it happened so slowly people didn’t realise. You notice it in the smaller, subtle things, the visit from the income tax man,” he added.

Pal, 48, who has built a fanbase in the UK despite living in India, highlighted the growing trend of self-censorship among comedians, as they grapple with the risk of causing offence.

“I am careful about what YouTube videos I post, but I don’t think his people would come after a comedian with a British fanbase. I’m too small for them, I think, for anything, I say to interfere with their voting base. But they’d come for a Hindi comedian with 20 million followers,” he was quoted as saying.

Three years ago, Vir Das, one of India’s top satirical performers, known for his willingness to critically observe his country, faced abuse when he performed his two India’s monologues in Washington DC.

Pal said journalists asked to know why he doesn’t talk more about Modi and Hindu nationalism whenever he travels abroad for his shows.

“Some people think I am chickening out. Maybe I am avoiding something. That would be very British of me, wouldn’t it?” he said.

Pal is in Britain for his upcoming UK tour, The Department of Britishness, which begins in Southend on May 17 and concludes in London with a week-long run at the Soho Theatre.

Related Stories

NEWS
Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez confirm ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ sequel
NEWS
Heartening to see greater representation of queer people on screen: Kiran Rao
NEWS
Step-father convicted for murder of actress Laila Khan, five others
NEWS
Academy Museum to celebrate music of Indian cinema through ‘RRR’, ‘Lagaan’ soundtracks
NEWS
Isabelle Huppert to serve as Venice Film Festival jury president
NEWS
Ali Fazal joins Kamal Haasan on Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’
NEWS
Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in ‘Sikandar’
NEWS
Charli XCX confirms she wrote music for Britney Spears: ‘She didn’t record it’
NEWS
Mohit Ramchandani accused of being abusive racist in a lawsuit
NEWS
Priyanka Chopra finishes filming ‘Heads of State’
NEWS
Shoojit Sircar’s next to release on November 15
NEWS
Robert Downey Jr to make his Broadway debut with Ayad Akhtar’s ‘McNeal’

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW