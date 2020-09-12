Anushka Sharma in consideration for the lead role in Adipurush?

Ever since filmmaker Om Raut of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) announced his next directorial offering, Adipurush, with Prabhas, everyone is curious to know who would be the leading lady opposite the Baahubali star.

A couple of days ago, rumours were doing the round that National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and Kiara Advani were leading the race for the role of Sita in the high-profile film. However, if fresh reports are anything to go by, Anushka Sharma may bag the plum part.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “Anushka Sharma is the top contender for the role. Om met and narrated the whole idea to Anushka and she was blown away by his vision. In fact, their meeting had a very positive outcome and it will most likely be her playing Sita on screen.”

Well, if Sharma goes ahead with the project, it will end her long absence from films. The talented actress was last seen in Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions’ ambitious film Zero (2018). Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in important roles, the film received a lukewarm response at the ticket window. Ever since the failure of the Aanand L Rai directorial, neither Sharma nor her co-star Shar Rukh Khan has signed any new film.

Anushka Sharma is currently pregnant with her first baby with husband, Virat Kohli. If she signs up for Adipurush, it will be her first project since 2018. The magnum opus is slated to go before cameras in 2021 with a release in 2022.

Apart from Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan is the only actor who has been confirmed for a role in the high-profile mythological drama. He will play the role of antagonist Lankesh against Prabhas’ Ram.

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films is co-producing Adipurush with Om Raut.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.