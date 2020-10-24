Anurag Basu on his upcoming anthology film Ludo

By: Mohnish Singh







Renowned Hindi filmmaker Anurag Basu, who is known for delivering such box-office hits as Murder (2004), Gangster (2006), and Barfi (2012), wields the megaphone once again for his much-awaited directorial outing Ludo.

Ludo is an anthology dark comedy that boasts of several high-profile names on its cast, including Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pearle Maaney, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats, and Inayat Verma.

Talking to a publication, Basu opened up about getting such an ensemble cast onboard Ludo. The filmmaker said, “Everyone, from the cast to the crew, on Ludo was my first choice. I approached each of these actors and all of them said yes. I feel lucky that there was no adjustment to be made. I saw all of these actors and they fit the roles I wrote for them perfectly and it all fell into place.”







Calling Ludo quite an adventure for him because he never dealt with a film like this before, Basu had earlier said, “Ludo is unlike any film I have made before. It has been an adventure. It was fantastic working with such a talented ensemble, where each actor brought a unique vision and craft. Pritam, one of my closest collaborators who I have worked with on so many projects, worked closely with me to bring this film to life and I am so grateful to him. I am excited that the film is getting a global audience and hope that they enjoy this Diwali entertainer with their families.”

The makers dropped the trailer of Ludo a couple of days ago, which received an overwhelming response from various quarters. Superstar Aamir Khan also heaped praises on the trailer and requested Anurag Basu to hold a special screening for his colleagues in the industry.

Ludo is a story that tells us that we do not meet people by accident; destiny makes sure that we cross our paths at an important juncture in our lives. Following the journey of four different lives who meet at a crossroads, Ludo is much more than just a mere coincidence.







Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Tani Basu, Ludo releases on 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix.





