Anupam Kher receives Best Actor award at New York City International Film Festival for short film Happy Birthday

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has bagged the Best Actor award for his short film Happy Birthday at New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF) USA. The short film had secured multiple nominations at the prestigious film festival and also won the Best Short Film award apart from Kher’s Best Actor win.

Also featuring Aahana Kumra in the lead role, Happy Birthday is a Prasad Kadam directorial, produced by FNP Media and co-produced by Girish Johar.

Delighted to win the trophy, Anupam Kher says, “Thank you New York City International Film Festival (NYCIFF) for this great honour. It is humbling to be declared the Best Actor in this film festival. The credit goes to the whole team of Happy Birthday and my co-actor Aahana Kumra. Thanks to the director Prasad Kadam, story writer, production team and everybody.”

Co-producer Girish Johar adds, “It is really overwhelming to receive these appreciations and acknowledgement of our hard work not only from our country but from overseas too. Prasad is an extremely talented director, who is fully hands-on and knows inside out what to get from his team. He knows his craft fully and is a name to reckon with. He has done wonders and will go places. Anupam sir is a global icon. The more we say, it always falls short. He is pure genius. Aahana too did exceptionally well. So excited for receiving this honour with the well-knitted Happy Birthday team.”

Happy Birthday recently made it to the final of the Paris Play Film Festival. Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.