Anthony Anderson to host 2024 Emmy Awards

HBO’s Succession leads this year’s Emmy nominations.

Anthony Anderson (Image source: X)

By: Mohnish Singh

The 75th annual Emmy Awards has finally got its host.

Actor-comedian Anthony Anderson has been roped in to host the 75th annual Primetime Emmys on January 15, 2024, on Fox, Variety reported.

Excited about it, Anthony in a statement said, “With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honouring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards. When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

Anderson has been a fixture at the Emmys for the past decade, earning 11 nominations for his work on ABC’s black-ish as a star and executive producer on the comedy series’ eight-season run.

This year’s Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, less than 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, effectively halting all production and promotion in the entertainment industry.

HBO’s Succession leads this year’s Emmy nominations, with 27 — including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook), and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong).