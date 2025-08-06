Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

How a yellow trunk sparked Anjari’s leap from corporate life to a DIY-focused creative brand

What started as a passion project is now both her brand and her business

Anjari

The face behind That Yellow Trunk, a homegrown DIY home decor brand

Anjari Ganguly
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Architect-turned-content-creator Anjari shares her journey from corporate real estate to building That Yellow Trunk

  • Her first viral DIY project inspired the name and philosophy of her brand
  • She shares practical tips to transform any space on a tight budget
  • Upcoming plans include virtual design consultations and DIY workshops

For someone trained as an architect and working 14 years in corporate real estate, a creative career may not have been the obvious choice. But for Anjari, it was always part of the plan. Today, she is the face behind That Yellow Trunk, a homegrown DIY home decor brand that has inspired thousands to reimagine their living spaces using accessible ideas, budget-friendly hacks and a whole lot of colour. What started as a passion project is now both her brand and her business.

A yellow trunk, a pot of paint and a viral moment

The brand’s quirky name is not just for aesthetic. It comes from her first DIY project – an old iron trunk painted bright yellow and turned into a coffee table for her home. It resonated instantly with people, who began tagging her in their own trunk makeovers. That one moment, she says, made her realise how a simple idea can travel.

“I wanted a name that felt personal and fun. That trunk was the start of it all. When it went viral, I thought, why not name my page after it?”

Leaving a 14-year career to follow creativity

After years of working in corporate architecture and real estate, she felt creatively stuck. So she turned to Instagram, where she started posting DIYs, home styling tips and small makeovers. The turning point was not one viral post but something more meaningful.

“It gave me the confidence to quit my job and start my design studio. That page had become my portfolio, without me realising it. People began suggesting I take on projects. So I did.”

Making design fun, not overwhelming

Her approach to design is rooted in keeping the process light and joyful. She believes home makeovers do not need to be overwhelming or expensive.

“Interior design should be fun. I always start meetings with clients by saying that. Even if something does not go perfectly, we should still enjoy the process.”

Her design motto, inspired by a favourite quote from Albert Einstein, is simple – Creativity is intelligence having fun.

How to create a beautiful space on a budget

When asked for quick tips, she shares three simple yet powerful ideas:

  • Use soft, layered lighting alongside task lighting
  • Rugs or daris help define and ground a space
  • Affordable wall art can be made from anything – gift wrapping paper, dupattas, old magazines or postcards

She swears by the wrapping paper hack, calling it her most popular and evergreen DIY. “I’ve done this hundreds of times on my page. It never fails.”

Gen Z is leading the creativity curve

Anjari finds inspiration in the younger generation who are decorating hostels and rented apartments with fairy lights, framed toffee wrappers and budget DIYs.

“This generation is bold. They are not afraid to experiment. When I see first-year college students turn their hostel rooms into cosy corners, it reminds me how much has changed. They are leading the way.”

The real reward: her community’s love

While content creation has its challenges, including inconsistent income and algorithm fatigue, her motivation comes from her audience.

“I call them my community, not followers. Some have been with me since I had 500 people on the page. They message me saying, we remember this post from two years ago, or send me pictures of a hack they tried from my reel. That makes it worth it.”

From DIYs to full-scale projects – what is Homes by Yellow Trunk?

Her offline brand, Homes by That Yellow Trunk, focuses on end-to-end design projects. It is a natural extension of her Instagram work but comes with different timelines and workflows.

“This is where my architecture background lives. The online part is all about sharing ideas. But the offline studio handles actual home projects, and when they are done, I share those stories too.”

Consultations, workshops and what’s next

She is currently working on launching one-on-one design consultations for people across India, especially those not looking for full-time designers but need expert advice.

“It could be anything – analysing a layout, talking through vastu concerns, or helping someone choose between tiles. I want to be their design bestie.”

She also plans to host online and offline DIY workshops, where participants receive curated kits at home and join her for virtual craft parties.

What she has learnt about content and business

If she could go back, she says she would have started sooner.

“You don’t need expensive equipment or a huge team. Some of my best-performing videos were shot on a phone without a tripod. What matters is whether you are giving value.”

She also draws a clear line between professional platforms and creative ones. “Instagram is not LinkedIn. You do not need to be polished all the time. Be real. Show your failures. People connect with honesty.”

A trend she loves, and one she would skip

Trends she embraces include the rise of affordable, ready-to-frame wall art from homegrown brands. “It has made personalisation so much easier and accessible.”

The trend she avoids? Overdoing wall panelling.

“Every wall does not need panelling. Let the walls breathe. Leave space for family pictures, for memories. Not every surface needs to be designed edge to edge.”

Inspire, not impress

More than follower counts or viral moments, Anjari says her goal is to help people rediscover joy in their spaces.

“If someone has had a long week and they try a five-minute DIY from my page on Sunday, that is a win. That is what I want to do – inspire people to create, to enjoy, and to love their homes.”

content creatordesigndiyindiathat yellow trunksocial media influencers

Related News

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Vikrant Massey National Award
Entertainment

6 standout performances that prove National Award winner Vikrant Massey is this generation’s finest actor

Trump shakes hands with Modi
News

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals

More For You

Zara ads

Zara removed the flagged images and said both models had medical certification

Zara

Zara ads ruled ‘irresponsible’ for showing models with protruding bones

Highlights:

  • Two Zara adverts banned for featuring models deemed “unhealthily thin”
  • ASA cited use of shadows and styling that made models appear gaunt
  • One image highlighted “protruding collarbones”; another made legs appear unusually thin
  • Zara removed the flagged images and said both models had medical certification
  • ASA also banned adverts from Marks & Spencer and Next earlier this year

Fashion retailer Zara has had two adverts banned by the UK’s advertising watchdog for portraying models who appeared “unhealthily thin”.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) ruled the adverts were “irresponsible” and said they must not appear again in their current form. Both images had appeared on Zara’s app and website as part of a carousel showcasing clothing both on and off models.

Zara has removed the images in question and said the models involved had received medical clearance confirming they were in good health at the time of the shoot.

Keep ReadingShow less
Chikungunya outbreak China 2025

Chikungunya is not contagious between people

Getty Images

Chikungunya virus outbreak in China: What you need to know

Highlights:

  • Over 7,000 chikungunya cases reported in southern China, mainly Guangdong province
  • Virus spread rapidly after an imported case was detected in Foshan on 8 July
  • Authorities enforcing hospital quarantine and door-to-door inspections
  • Chikungunya is mosquito-borne and not transmitted person to person
  • CDC issues travel alert; UK yet to release guidance

A mosquito-borne virus is spreading rapidly in China, with more than 7,000 people infected across at least 13 cities in Guangdong province. Authorities are introducing containment measures reminiscent of the Covid pandemic in an effort to stop the virus’s spread—even though chikungunya cannot be transmitted between people.

The outbreak began in Foshan, north of Hong Kong, where an imported case was confirmed on 8 July. The city has since recorded nearly 3,000 cases in just one week, according to Chinese media and international reporting.

Keep ReadingShow less
India Champions team suit up in style with House of Cavani

The players were seen in House of Cavani’s Bond Navy blue blazer

UK PREMIER PR

India Champions team suit up in style with House of Cavani for WCL 2025

Highlights

  • House of Cavani styled the India Champions team during the World Championship of Legends 2025
  • Cricketers including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina wore Cavani’s formalwear
  • Outfits included the Bond Navy blue blazer, Dakota beige chinos, and Ashley bi-stretch shirts
  • The team wore the brand to a pre-match press conference and dinner event
  • House of Cavani has 17 UK stores and is known for Italian-inspired menswear


29 July 2025, Birmingham – Leading menswear brand House of Cavani has partnered with the India Champions team for the World Championship of Legends 2025, styling the cricket legends for key events during the tournament.

Ahead of their opening match in the second season of WCL, the India Champions attended a press conference and team dinner dressed in Cavani’s signature pieces. The lineup included former international cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mounjaro

Long-term lifestyle changes and support are essential for sustained weight loss

iStock

Mounjaro patients need more support after treatment, health experts say

Highlights:

  • NICE warns that patients risk regaining weight after stopping jabs like Mounjaro and Wegovy
  • NHS patients should receive structured support for at least a year after treatment
  • Private users, who make up the majority, are not eligible for NHS follow-up
  • Around 240,000 NHS patients will receive Mounjaro over the next three years
  • Long-term lifestyle changes and support are essential for sustained weight loss


Patients using popular weight-loss jabs, including Mounjaro (tirzepatide), are being warned about the risk of regaining weight once treatment ends. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) is urging health services to provide structured support and follow-up care, particularly for those accessing the drugs via the NHS.

New guidance from NICE stresses the importance of offering advice and continued monitoring to prevent weight gain after medication ends, stating that patients should not be left without support during this crucial transition period.

Keep ReadingShow less
Calvin Harris shocks fans with placenta pills and unfiltered tribute to wife Vick Hope after home birth

Calvin Harris posts raw placenta photo after birth of baby Micah

Instagram/calvinharris/Getty Images

Calvin Harris shocks fans with placenta pills and unfiltered tribute to wife Vick Hope after home birth

Highlights:

  • Calvin Harris and Vick Hope welcomed their first child, a son named Micah, on 20 July in Ibiza.
  • Harris posted intimate images from the home water birth, including pictures of Vick’s placenta and its transformation into pills.
  • The post divided followers; some praised the transparency, while others found the graphic content unnecessary.
  • The image was later hit with an age restriction on Instagram due to complaints.

Scottish DJ and music producer Calvin Harris has stirred mixed reactions after announcing the birth of his first child with wife Vick Hope through a deeply personal Instagram post, which included graphic images of her placenta being processed into capsules.

The couple welcomed their son, Micah, on 20 July, during a home birth in Ibiza, and Harris shared a carousel of images capturing the moments immediately after the delivery. While some celebrated the candid post as a tribute to childbirth, others were stunned by the graphic nature of the photos, especially one showing Vick’s placenta and its conversion into pills, a practice known as placenta encapsulation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us