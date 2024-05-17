Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, dies

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Anita Goyal, the wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who played a significant role in managing the now-grounded airline, passed away on Thursday at the age of 70.

She had been unwell for some time and breathed her last at a private hospital in Mumbai, according to sources cited by PTI. Anita is survived by her husband Naresh and their two children, daughter Namrata and son Nivaan Goyal.

The last rites were conducted at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

Family members, friends, including industrialist Anil Ambani, Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi, and her lyricist husband Javed Akhtar, along with some former Jet Airways employees, attended the cremation, sources told PTI.

Anita had served as a non-executive vice president and a board member of Jet Airways, which ceased operations in April 2019 due to financial difficulties after 25 years of service.

During its operational phase, she oversaw revenue management and network planning, according to a former employee who had worked closely with her.

“Anita also used to hold meetings with representatives of aircraft makers, Boeing and Airbus, as part of her role as vice president,” the former employee said.

Both Anita and Naresh Goyal resigned from their positions at the airline on March 25, 2019.

In 2023, both Anita and Naresh Goyal were accused in a money laundering case registered by India’s probe agency Enforcement Directorate. Naresh was arrested and is currently on interim bail for medical reasons; Anita was not arrested.

Jet Airways is undergoing insolvency proceedings, but the final transfer of the bankrupt airline to the winning bidder is facing legal challenges.