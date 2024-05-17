Business

Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, dies

Anita Goyal had served as a non-executive vice president and a board member of Jet Airways, which ceased operations in April 2019 due to financial difficulties.

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Anita Goyal, the wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who played a significant role in managing the now-grounded airline, passed away on Thursday at the age of 70.

She had been unwell for some time and breathed her last at a private hospital in Mumbai, according to sources cited by PTI. Anita is survived by her husband Naresh and their two children, daughter Namrata and son Nivaan Goyal.

The last rites were conducted at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Marine Lines, Mumbai.

Family members, friends, including industrialist Anil Ambani, Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi, and her lyricist husband Javed Akhtar, along with some former Jet Airways employees, attended the cremation, sources told PTI.

Anita had served as a non-executive vice president and a board member of Jet Airways, which ceased operations in April 2019 due to financial difficulties after 25 years of service.

During its operational phase, she oversaw revenue management and network planning, according to a former employee who had worked closely with her.

“Anita also used to hold meetings with representatives of aircraft makers, Boeing and Airbus, as part of her role as vice president,” the former employee said.

Both Anita and Naresh Goyal resigned from their positions at the airline on March 25, 2019.

In 2023, both Anita and Naresh Goyal were accused in a money laundering case registered by India’s probe agency Enforcement Directorate. Naresh was arrested and is currently on interim bail for medical reasons; Anita was not arrested.

Jet Airways is undergoing insolvency proceedings, but the final transfer of the bankrupt airline to the winning bidder is facing legal challenges.

Related Stories

Business
Easyjet CEO to step down in 2025
Business
India’s TVS Motor starts operations in Italy
INDIA
‘Air India-Vistara merger awaits regulatory approvals’
INDIA
India’s Zoho to venture into chipmaking
Business
Tackle racial bias in AI to save labour market, say experts
News
Bangladesh court rules against solitary confinement for death row prisoners
Business
BlackRock aims to increase stake in India’s government bond market
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan to privatise all state-owned companies
UK
Asda to build ‘town centre’ with 1,500 homes in London
Business
Vodafone annual net tumbles 90 per cent
Business
Jaguar Land Rover reports highest profits since 2015
Business
India aims for long-term deal with Iran on Chabahar port

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Follow us