Anil Kapoor approached to play antagonist in a Telugu film

Evergreen Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who can give youngsters a run for their money when it comes to health and fitness, may essay a villainous character in an upcoming Telugu-languages film. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. It marks his maiden collaboration with successful filmmaker Parasuram.

As per reports, Anil Kapoor has been approached to play the antagonist in the movie. Director Parasuram has even narrated the script to him over a phone call. Reportedly, Kapoor was quite excited about the character that has been offered to him, but he is yet to sign the film on the dotted line.

We also hear that the makers had initially approached Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the same role. However, he could not come on board due to his busy schedule and other acting assignments.

According to reports, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will go before cameras post-Dussehra. The makers are planning to shoot the first schedule of the movie in Washington DC, US. The team has already begun the visa formalities. If the ongoing pandemic does not get worse, they will fly to Washington DC post the festivities of Dussehra.

While the makers are yet to sign an actor for the role of the antagonist, National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has been roped to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. She will be sharing the screen space with the actor for the first time.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will next star in Dharma Productions’ much-awaited film Takht. To be directed by Karan Johar, the high-profile period drama also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor in principal roles.

Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang (2020) and garnered great response from audiences and critics alike.