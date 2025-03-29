Andrew Tate faces sexual assault lawsuit from ex-girlfriend Brianna Stern

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 29, 2025
Social media personality Andrew Tate is facing a new lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, Brianna Stern, who has accused him of sexual assault, battery, and gender violence. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, details allegations of abuse and an incident that allegedly took place at The Beverly Hills Hotel on 11 March 2025.

Allegations in the lawsuit

According to the legal complaint, Stern claims that Tate initially appeared as a "dream come true" but later became emotionally and physically abusive. The lawsuit describes a violent encounter at the hotel, where she alleges Tate physically assaulted and threatened her.

Stern claims that Tate struck her in the face and head, choked her to the point where she nearly lost consciousness, and threatened to kill her. She alleges that after the incident, she acted as though nothing was wrong in order to leave the hotel safely the following morning. She later sought medical attention and was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome.

The lawsuit also states that Tate sent her a message warning, "If you ever betray me you will regret it." Stern reportedly waited until Tate had left the country before reporting the alleged assault to law enforcement.

Tate’s legal team responds

Tate’s attorney, Joseph McBride, has dismissed the lawsuit, calling it a "blatant cash grab" and accusing Stern of making the allegations for "money and attention." In a statement to the BBC, McBride asserted that Tate's legal team is prepared to defend him in court and that the allegations are baseless.

McBride also criticised Stern’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, who is currently representing multiple plaintiffs in sexual assault cases against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. McBride referred to Buzbee as a "lowlife bottom feeder."

Tate’s legal challenges

This lawsuit adds to Tate’s existing legal troubles. In 2022, he and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested in Romania on charges of forming a criminal organisation, with Andrew Tate also facing rape charges. The brothers have also been accused of sexual assault in both the United States and the United Kingdom, though neither has been convicted of any crimes.

Stern’s lawsuit describes a pattern of alleged manipulation and grooming that began when she met Tate in Romania while visiting for a modelling job in mid-2024. She claims Tate initially presented himself as charming, promising financial security if they were together. However, the complaint alleges that his behaviour soon turned demeaning, with him referring to her as his "property" and verbally abusing her.

Legal actions and requested damages

Stern is seeking punitive damages, legal fees, and additional relief as determined by the court. She has also requested a restraining order against Tate, hoping the legal action will prevent him from continuing "a pattern of using and abusing women."

The lawsuit does not specify a monetary amount for damages but asks for statutory compensation and court costs.

Following the filing, Stern released a statement on Instagram acknowledging her struggles in coming to terms with the alleged abuse. Despite the allegations, she stated that she still loved Tate and found it difficult to accept what had happened.

As of now, Tate has not personally commented on the lawsuit.

