Website Logo
  • Friday, August 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard transferred; reportedly earned a whopping amount annually

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been given ‘X’ category security by the Mumbai police. Recently, there were reports that one of the police officials posted as the bodyguard of Big B since 2015 was allegedly earning a whopping amount of Rs. 1.5 crore (Rs. 15000000 / £ 148392) annually.

Now, according to a report in PTI, an official said that a head constable named Jitendra Shinde who was posted as Bachchan’s bodyguard, was transferred amid reports of him allegedly earning the whopping amount.

The official said he was transferred 15 days ago and it was officially published in a police notice at that time. He further added that as per the guidelines, a police constable cannot continue to work on the same post beyond five years.

According to sources in the police department, Shinde is one of the trusted bodyguards and could be spotted with Bachchan as part of his security cover. His wife runs an agency, which provides security guards, to famous personalities.

The sources further added that the state government was also verifying whether Shinde had provided the details of his assets to the police department.

Meanwhile, talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar’s new film Chehre has released in theatres on Friday (27). Apart from Chehre, we will get to see the veteran actor in movies like Brahmastra, Jhund, Mayday, Goodbye, Nag Ashwin’s next, and The Intern remake.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie titled Michael
Entertainment
Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Mimi: Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation that somewhere…
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight
Entertainment
Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to Netflix
Entertainment
Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy
Entertainment
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series
Entertainment
Neena Gupta joins Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on the cast…
Entertainment
Chehre movie review: An average thriller with top-notch performances by Amitabh Bachchan and…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Annabelle Sethupathi to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Exclusive! Chehre actress Krystle D’Souza: Television actors come with a lot of experience
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’
Huddersfield man gets 12 years in jail for child sex…
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie…
#PositiveTwitterDay – a day to think before you tweet
How to disagree on Positive Twitter Day
New Zealand call up Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh