Amitabh Bachchan lends voice to a song from ZEE5’s upcoming film Atkan Chatkan

ZEE5, the leading home-grown Indian OTT platform, recently dropped the trailer of their upcoming original film Atkan Chatkan. The trailer of the musical has been receiving a great response from the audience. Adding another note to the celebration, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to release the first track from the film – Daata Shakti De.

The soulful song, which does not fail at giving you goosebumps, starts with a verse from Hanuman Chalisa, sung by Amitabh Bachchan. The tanpura and sarod add magic in the background, while Mr. Bachchan’s voice gives a magical touch to the song.

Atkan Chatkan revolves around a 12-year-old tea delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen, and create new sounds. He finds rhythm in almost everything. Through his daily mundane lifecycle, the story gets its rhythm when he forms a band with other 3 street children that work near his tea stall.

The film stars Lydian Nadhaswaram in the lead role as Guddu. Talented actors such as Amitriyaan, Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane, Tamanna Dipak, and Aayesha Vindhara round off the cast of the film.

Daata Shakti De, sung by none other than Amitabh Bachchan, has been composed and arranged by Shivamani, while lyrics have been provided by Runaa Shivamani. The song has background vocals from Ustad Rajkumar Rizvi, Sonica R, Krishna V, Anna, Devika, and Nakul Abhyankar. Interestingly, other songs in the film are sung by veterans like Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Runa Sivamani, and Uthara Unnikrishnan.

Atkan Chatkan, written and directed by Shiv Hare and produced by Lokaa Entertainment PLC, is slated to premiere on Saturday, 5th September on ZEE5.

