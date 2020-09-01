Amitabh Bachchan launches Maniesh Paul’s short film Hichki

During the lockdown, a lot of filmmakers and actors have been a part of short films. And now, Maniesh Paul has featured in a short film titled Hichki. The actor has not just acted in it but has also co-produced it.

Well, the short film was launched by none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Big B took to Instagram to share the short film with his fans. He posted, “Video. Wishing the makers, Maniesh Paul and Raghuvendra all the very best.”

Maniesh was overwhelmed by this and thanked the veteran actor. He commented on the post, “I cant thank you enough sir for sharing this…thanks for always supporting and encouraging…fanboy for life… @amitabhbachchan sir🤗🤗🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 .”

The short film is directed by Kulish Kant Thakur and talks about how people should help children on the street during these COVID-19 times. Apart from Maniesh Paul, Hichki also features Mukti Mohan.

Paul is currently busy with the hosting of the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2020.

Well, talking about Big B, he has started the shooting of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12. A few days ago, he had posted a picture from the sets, and captioned it as, “.. it’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime !!”

The megastar was tested positive for COVID-19, but he fought with the virus and now, he is totally fine.