Amit Sadh snags the lead role in yet another webseries titled Zidd

The biggest of the businesses may have crumbled under the pressure of the Coronavirus pandemic, but one sector which seems to have reaped rich dividends is the ever-growing webspace. As billions of people stayed locked in to prevent the spread of the virus, they binged watch shows after shows on various OTT platforms.

Highly talented actor Amit Sadh also returned to the webspace with web series Breathe: Into the Shadows (2020) and garnered positive response for his performance. He can be currently seen in the acclaimed military drama web show Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020) on SonyLIV.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Sadh has bagged the lead role in yet another gripping web series titled Zidd for ZEE5. The actor has been paired opposite Amrita Puri in the show, which represents the armed forces of the country.

Spilling more details on the forthcoming project, Sadh says, “I would like to dedicate this to our country, to our citizens and each and every soldier of our country. This is the biggest honour as a citizen and as an artist. It is beyond acting to wear the uniform again and to be telling another real story of the valour, courage, strength, and sacrifices that armed forces men and women make.”

He goes on to add, “A story like Zidd that shows the triumph of human will in extraordinarily difficult circumstances made me feel hopeful. It has been a very tough year for everyone across the globe. Faith that we shall get through these difficult times is the need of the hour. ‘Zidd’ is a testament to the human spirit.”

To be directed by Vishal Manglorkar, Zidd will be co-produced by Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.