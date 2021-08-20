Website Logo
  Friday, August 20, 2021
BOXING

Amir Khan secures showdown with fellow Brit Kell Brook

British boxer Amir Khan (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AFTER talks with promoter Eddie Hearn, Amir Khan is all set to take on old rival Kell Brook later this year in a bout.

Both the boxers had earlier failed to agree terms for a bout but have finally decided to meet in the ring, probably eyeing for a December cash-out clash in Saudi Arabia.

Reports suggest, Khan, 34, met with Hearn on Tuesday (17) and agreed for the “Battle of Britain”, with his fellow northerner.

Hearn told the Sun: “I would do the fight, it is still a great fight, but it is not the fight it once was.

“It’s an auction with two guys who want to make as much money as they can. I want to do the fight but only at the right price.

“Both guys see this as their last fight so whoever pays the most money (promoter/broadcaster) will get the fight.

“DAZN has an idea of what we think the fight is worth, I think Sky would just put it on pay-per-view and that could be risky.”

Khan’s last bout was in 2019 where he won against Billy Dib, while on the other hand Brook’s recent fight in November was a stoppage loss to WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford

Both the former world champions now in their 30s and past their prime powers, but Khan says this is the right time for the fight to happen.

The Olympic silver medalist Khan told Sky Sports: “I think now is the right time to make that fight happen with Kell. We both have been world champions. We’re both British and in the north as well.”

Brook added: “Aside from AJ vs Tyson Fury, it is still the biggest fight in British boxing. And I still think everyone will get very excited about this fight.”

Eastern Eye

