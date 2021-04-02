Amir Khan looks to secure elusive fight against Kell Brook

IN order to arrange the big domestic bout this year, Amir Khan has reached out to promoter Eddie Hearn and the former world champion is ‘ready to take’ a long-awaited fight against Kell Brook.







Khan hopes if all works out then the battle can be staged at the home of Manchester United, Old Trafford.

Khan last took the ring in July 2019, with a win over Billy Dib. On the other hand, Brook’s most recent fight was a stoppage loss to WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in November.

“I was on the phone to Eddie. I said, ‘Let’s get the fight made.’ We’re not getting a clear response from Kell’s team, that they want to take the fight,” Khan told Sky Sports.







“It has been a fight that we’ve been talking about and it obviously didn’t happen because I was campaigning in America, fighting over there.

“When I came back to the UK, I had mandatories. I had to defend my titles.

“I think now is the right time to make that fight happen with Kell. We both have been world champions. We’re both British and in the north as well. Imagine making a huge fight like that happen at the Old Trafford football stadium. It would be a massive fight.







“Look, we’re ready to take it, and I think it will be good for boxing, especially to settle the score and put him in his place.”





