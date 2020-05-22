Amazon Prime Video renews The Family Man for season 3

Starring National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, The Family Man (2019) has been a great success on Amazon Prime Video. The webseries, which premiered on the streaming media giant last year, garnered an overwhelming response from various quarters.

Buoyed up by the huge success of the season one, the makers went ahead with season two. While the second season of the edge-of-the-seat thriller is currently under post-production, the makers are set to take the show forward with a season three. Yes, you read it right!

Talking to a publication, creator Raj Nidimoru opened up about the premiere date of The Family Man 2 and his plans for the third season. “We had a release-strategy planned for this year. It takes four months to complete processes like sound, music creation, and VFX work. Also, the show must be readied for airing in various countries, as will be the case with a webseries. This involves processes like the addition of subtitles. We need to see how many studios will function, and if there will be some relaxations (in lockdown measures) so that we can use them.”

When asked about The Family Man 3, Raj revealed, “Part three is being conceptualised. The world will be different (after the Coronavirus pandemic). Since we want season three to be relevant, we are trying to comprehend (a plots that) would make sense in a post-COVID world. Different countries are behaving differently. If our show will be set in some of them, we ought to take cognisance of how they behave and manage (themselves), whether they emerge as leaders, or see economic growth.”

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man 2 features Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip, Shahab Ali and popular South Indian actress Samantha Akkineni.