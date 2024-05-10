  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEALTH

People with two copies of APOE4 genes at higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease

The study stated that about 15 per cent of people who have Alzheimer’s carry two copies of the APOE4 gene.

APOE4 is known as the biggest genetic risk factor for this type of Alzheimer’s. (Photo credit: iStock)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

A study discovered a particular gene called APOE4 is present in people who have increased chances of Alzheimer’s disease. A research paper published in the journal Nature Medicine found that people who carry two copies of the gene are at a higher risk of getting this disease. They also found that symptoms of Alzheimer’s can begin 7 to 10 years earlier in such people.

Until recently, people believed that genetic forms of Alzheimer’s only affected younger people and made up less than 1 per cent of all cases.

The study stated that about 15 per cent of people who have Alzheimer’s carry two copies of the APOE4 gene, meaning those cases “can be tracked back to a cause and the cause is in the genes,” said Dr Juan Fortea, who led the study at the Sant Pau Research Institute in Barcelona, Spain.

Doctors are cautious about prescribing the only drug for slowing the disease called Leqembi because of harmful side effects.

Dr Reisa Sperling, the study’s co-author, who works at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, is studying ways to prevent Alzheimer’s. She thinks it’s crucial to focus on people with the APOE4 gene before they show symptoms.

Alzheimer’s affects millions of people worldwide. While some cases are caused by rare genetic mutations, most occur after the age of 65. The APOE gene, which affects how the body handles fats, plays a role in late-onset Alzheimer’s.

APOE4 is known as the biggest genetic risk factor for this type of Alzheimer’s.

The research suggests that people with two copies of the APOE4 gene are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s symptoms earlier in life and have more brain plaque associated with the disease.

Related Stories

HEALTH
Infant sleep deprivation tied to adult psychosis risk: study
HEALTH
Know more about TTS – the side effect caused by AstraZeneca vaccine
HEALTH
Rising tuberculosis cases in Leicester spark concern
HEALTH
Government bans wet wipes due to their adverse impact on environment
HEALTH
Infertility affects 48 million couples globally, environmental disrupters a major contributor
HEALTH
World Liver Day 2024: Take care of liver health with these food items
HEALTH
Breast cancer may claim million lives per year by 2040: Lancet
HEALTH
Spring Covid booster vaccine bookings open in England
HEALTH
Oat milk linked to high blood sugar levels
HEALTH
Smartphones, social media main culprits in poor mental health of youngsters: Study
HEALTH
Study finds drinking water in Europe, US contains dangerous chemicals
HEALTH
WHO promotes slogan ‘My Health, My Right’ on World Health Day

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW