All you need to know about Kamala Harris’s family

This diverse and supportive family has been integral to Harris’s rise in American politics

Members of Kamala Harris’ family including (L-R) Cole Emhoff, Ella Emhoff, Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Maya Harris, Tony West and Meena Harris listen as Harris speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

AS US vice president Kamala Harris navigates her new role and potential future as a commander-in-chief, her family’s support has become a notable part of her public life.

The Democratic convention in Chicago was a key moment for Harris, allowing the public to get to know her family who have played a significant role in her journey.

Harris comes from a diverse and accomplished family background that has shaped her journey to becoming one of America’s top political leaders.

Harris was born in 1964 in Oakland, California to immigrant parents. She has risen to become the first female, black, and South Asian vice president of the US. A lawyer by training, she served as Attorney General of California before becoming a US Senator and then vice president.

Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer researcher from India known for her brilliance and determination.

Her father, Donald Harris, is a Jamaican-born economist who became a professor at Stanford University. Though her parents divorced when Harris was young, both had a strong influence on her upbringing and values.

Harris is particularly close with her younger sister Maya, who followed a similar path in law and politics. Maya has been a key adviser in Harris’ political campaigns. Maya’s daughter Meena has also gained prominence as an author and entrepreneur, writing children’s books featuring her “Aunty Kamala.”

In 2014, Harris married Doug Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer, becoming stepmother to his two children from a previous marriage.

Details about Harris’s family members

Shyamala Gopalan (mother): Harris’s mother was a breast cancer researcher from Chennai, India. She came to the US at 19 to pursue her education, earning a PhD from UC Berkeley. Known for her intelligence and determination, she raised Kamala and Maya largely on her own after divorcing their father. Shyamala passed away in 2009.

Donald J. Harris (father): A Jamaican immigrant, Donald Harris is an economist who became a professor emeritus at Stanford University. While less prominent in Harris’s public narrative, he contributed to her multicultural upbringing.

Maya Harris (sister): Kamala’s younger sister, Maya, is also a lawyer and political advisor. She has worked for the ACLU, served as a policy advisor for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, and was the chairwoman of Kamala’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Doug Emhoff (husband): An entertainment lawyer, Doug married Kamala in 2014. He became the first “second gentleman” when Harris took office as vice president, as well as the first Jewish spouse of a US president or vice president. He left his law career to support Harris full-time.

Cole Emhoff (stepson): Doug’s son from his previous marriage, Cole is now 30 years old. He works in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, having been involved in film productions.

Ella Emhoff (stepdaughter): Doug’s daughter, Ella, is 25 and has gained attention as a model and artist since Harris became vice president. She has walked in fashion shows and sells her own knitwear designs.

Meena Harris (niece): Maya’s daughter, Meena, is a lawyer, author, and entrepreneur. She has written children’s books featuring her aunt Kamala and runs a company called Phenomenal.

Tony West (brother-in-law): Married to Maya, Tony is a lawyer who has worked in both the public and private sectors. He served as Associate Attorney General under president Obama and is currently the chief legal officer at Uber.

Kerstin Emhoff (Doug’s ex-wife): Though not technically family, Kerstin has been supportive of Harris and is described as part of their “blended family.” She’s the mother of Cole and Ella and has spoken positively about Harris’s role as a stepmother.