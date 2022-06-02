Website Logo
  • Thursday, June 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘All good things have to come to an end:’ Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on Never Have I Ever not returning after Season 4

Ramakrishnan is currently filming for the fourth and final season of the show.

 

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

The global success of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever catapulted Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to overnight fame. Her portrayal of Devi Vishwakumar in Mindy Kaling’s series earned her praises from various corners.

After the thunderous success of the first two seasons, Ramakrishnan is presently busy filming for the next two seasons of the much-loved series. For those not in the know, Never Have I Ever will not be returning after Season 4.

During an interview, when the actress was asked about how it feels to know the show won’t return after Season 4, she said, “It’s always lingering in the back of my mind, especially as we film Season 4 right now. We went back-to-back (with Season 3 and 4). But I do try to not think about it because we don’t want to be upset all the time.”

She added, “I will say I am very grateful that we get to know that it’s the end, rather than releasing the season and then being told, “Well that was it. Good job.” At least we get to know, “Okay, this is gonna be your last season, so everyone gives it your all.” The writers can tie things up and we can really just put everything on the table, which I think is awesome. All good things have to come to an end, right?

When asked if she already knows how the series will end, she said, “We actually don’t know how it’ll end. We find out what happens within a season, as we go along. That’s what makes it exciting. I don’t know, genuinely, how the series is gonna end, right now in this current moment.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Samrat Prithviraj declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment
Key moments of Depp vs Heard trial
Entertainment
Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Heard ‘heartbroken’
Entertainment
Pak singer Shae Gill hits back at trolls after facing flak for condoling death of…
Entertainment
Stranger Things 4 dethrones Bridgerton 2 to become the most viewed English language series on…
Entertainment
History books have few lines on Samrat Prithviraj, lot of chapters on Mughals: Akshay Kumar
Entertainment
Here’s why Daler Mehndi wants govt to regulate songs glorifying drugs, gangs and…
Entertainment
‘Another Hindu voice curbed’: Vivek Agnihotri on Oxford University cancelling his address
HEADLINE STORY
Singer KK dies at 53 after concert in Kolkata; PM Modi reacts with…
Entertainment
Is Salman Khan in danger? Bhaijaan’s security beefed up; read why
Entertainment
‘Why Wasn’t I Invited,’ asks Priyanka Chopra as her neighbours in LA vibe…
Entertainment
Important to maintain the rhythm: Jitendra Kumar on success of Panchayat 2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
India assures Sri Lanka of fertiliser supplies to avoid food…
UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
Samrat Prithviraj declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh
Journey of India’s cultural revival will take it back to…
‘All good things have to come to an end:’ Maitreyi…
Arrests made after Queen Elizabeth’s military parade interrupted