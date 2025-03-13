All England Open: Satwik-Chirag duo storm into second round

INDIA's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of the men’s doubles competition at the All England Open with a straight-game victory over Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard on Wednesday (12).

Returning to the court after his father’s loss last month, Satwik, along with his doubles partner Chirag, put on an impressive display, securing a 21-17, 21-15 win in just 40 minutes.

Moments after sealing the victory, Satwik raised his finger to the sky, his gaze fixed skyward -- perhaps dedicating the win to his father.

“It’s tough, but that’s how life is,” said Satwik. “It wasn’t expected.” The 24-year-old from Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh expressed his gratitude to his partner for being there during this challenging time.

“During hard times he (Shetty) came to my home town, we practised there a bit, and for that I’m thankful. He was there during my injury; his parents came down and our coach also came down to my home town.

“My father always wanted to bring them there.”

Reflecting on the sudden turn of events in the past fortnight, Chirag said, “Credit to Satwik, what he’s gone through and how he’s come back and decided to play here, nobody could do that.

“Kudos to him, he’s a strong-willed person to come out of it, and keep it all aside, because that’s what his dad would’ve wanted him to do. I’m proud to be his partner.”

The duo, seeded seventh, will next take on China’s Hao Nan Xie and Wei Han Zeng in the round of 16 on Thursday (13).

In other matches involving Indians, Lakshya Sen will face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, while Malvika Bansod takes on Japan’s third seed Akane Yamaguchi, a two-time World Champion.

Malvika had earlier stunned Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in her debut match at the tournament.

World No. 9 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who reached back-to-back semifinals at this event, will meet the eighth-seeded Korean pair of Hye Jeong Kim and Hee Yong Kong.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will square off against the fifth-seeded Chinese duo of Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei.

(PTI)