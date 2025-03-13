Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

All England Open: Satwik-Chirag duo storm into second round

They will next take on China’s Hao Nan Xie and Wei Han Zeng

All England Open: Satwik-Chirag duo storm into second round

FILE PHOTO: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasMar 13, 2025
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

INDIA's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the second round of the men’s doubles competition at the All England Open with a straight-game victory over Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard on Wednesday (12).

Returning to the court after his father’s loss last month, Satwik, along with his doubles partner Chirag, put on an impressive display, securing a 21-17, 21-15 win in just 40 minutes.

Moments after sealing the victory, Satwik raised his finger to the sky, his gaze fixed skyward -- perhaps dedicating the win to his father.

“It’s tough, but that’s how life is,” said Satwik. “It wasn’t expected.” The 24-year-old from Amalapuram in Andhra Pradesh expressed his gratitude to his partner for being there during this challenging time.

“During hard times he (Shetty) came to my home town, we practised there a bit, and for that I’m thankful. He was there during my injury; his parents came down and our coach also came down to my home town.

“My father always wanted to bring them there.”

Reflecting on the sudden turn of events in the past fortnight, Chirag said, “Credit to Satwik, what he’s gone through and how he’s come back and decided to play here, nobody could do that.

“Kudos to him, he’s a strong-willed person to come out of it, and keep it all aside, because that’s what his dad would’ve wanted him to do. I’m proud to be his partner.”

The duo, seeded seventh, will next take on China’s Hao Nan Xie and Wei Han Zeng in the round of 16 on Thursday (13).

In other matches involving Indians, Lakshya Sen will face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie, while Malvika Bansod takes on Japan’s third seed Akane Yamaguchi, a two-time World Champion.

Malvika had earlier stunned Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min in her debut match at the tournament.

World No. 9 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who reached back-to-back semifinals at this event, will meet the eighth-seeded Korean pair of Hye Jeong Kim and Hee Yong Kong.

Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will square off against the fifth-seeded Chinese duo of Yan Zhe Feng and Ya Xin Wei.

(PTI)

all england openchirag shettygayatri gopichandround of 16satwiksairaj rankireddytreesa jollyworld championsatwik-chirag

Related News

Sara Sharif: Court upholds jail terms for relatives
News

Sara Sharif: Court upholds jail terms for relatives

Holi 2025
Lifestyle

Holi 2025: 17 must-attend events and festive feasts in UK ​

Aamir Khan confirms relationship with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, says they’re life partners
Entertainment

Aamir Khan confirms relationship with longtime friend Gauri Spratt, says they’re life partners

Syed Abid Ali
Cricket

Former India allrounder Syed Abid Ali passes away at 83

More For You

Ben Stokes considered to lead England’s white-ball teams after Buttler’s exit

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes considered to lead England’s white-ball teams after Buttler’s exit

Eastern Eye

ENGLAND cricket chiefs are considering Test captain Ben Stokes as a potential leader for the struggling white-ball teams following Jos Buttler’s resignation.

Rob Key, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) managing director for men’s cricket, confirmed last week that “nothing’s off the table” when it comes to finding Buttler’s replacement for both the 50-over and Twenty20 sides.

Keep ReadingShow less
London Marathon 2025

Historic race set to feature the biggest field ever

iStock

London Marathon 2025 set to welcome record-breaking number of runners

The 2025 London Marathon is set to break records as the world’s largest marathon, with over 56,000 runners expected to cross the finish line on Sunday, 27 April. This would surpass the current record held by the New York Marathon, which saw 55,646 participants complete the race in November.

This year's event has already seen record-breaking interest, with more than 840,000 people applying for the ballot, far exceeding the previous record of 578,304 set in 2024. Of the UK applicants, 49% were female, and applications from those aged 20-29 saw a notable 105% rise, reflecting growing participation across younger demographics.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Brook

Brook was vice-captain of the England squad which suffered an early exit from the Champions Trophy after losing all three group games. (Photo: Getty Images)

Brook faces IPL ban after Delhi Capitals no show

ENGLAND batsman Harry Brook pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second successive year, a decision that could trigger a ban from future editions.

Brook was signed by Delhi Capitals in December 2023, but pulled out of last year's campaign following the death of his grandmother.

Keep ReadingShow less
India vs Australia

India had been in the top two of the WTC table for most of the past year but dropped to third after losing at home to NZ and then 3-1 to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. (Photo: Getty Images)

India not making WTC final to cost Lord’s £4 million

LORD'S is expected to lose nearly £4 million in revenue for the ICC World Test Championship final after India failed to qualify, The Times reported.

Australia will face South Africa in the five-day Test match in June, but India’s absence has reduced the financial windfall for Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Keep ReadingShow less
Hideo Kojima Unveils Death Stranding 2 Trailer with Metal Gear Touch

Hideo Kojima introduces Death Stranding 2: On the Beach at SXSW 2025, revealing a new trailer packed with Metal Gear-style nods and confirming its PS5 release date

Instagram/kojipro2015_official

Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding 2 trailer and release date, packed with metal gear references

Hideo Kojima is back in the spotlight, and he’s bringing some familiar vibes with him. At SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas, Kojima presented a brand-new look at Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. The nearly 10-minute trailer gave fans plenty to chew on: gameplay reveals, creepy visuals, and a release date, June 26, 2025, exclusive to PlayStation 5. Players who go for the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Editions can dive in early on June 24. Pre-orders kick off March 17.

The trailer introduces a fresh face: Neil, portrayed by Italian actor Luca Marinelli. Fans immediately noticed his striking resemblance to Solid Snake from Kojima’s Metal Gear series. Neil throws on a bandana and commands a shadowy squad, making the connection even clearer. Kojima actually predicted this comparison back in 2020, when he said Marinelli would be the “spitting image” of Snake if he wore a bandana. Now, that prediction seems to have come full circle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc