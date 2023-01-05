Alia Bhatt praises Kate Winslet for her views on body shaming, urges fans to watch her viral video

In the video, Winslet is seen speaking against body shaming and how it is borderline abusive to comment on a woman’s body.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who recently welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has shared a video on her Instagram, featuring Hollywood star Kate Winslet. In the video, Winslet is seen speaking against body shaming and how it is borderline abusive to comment on a woman’s body.

Bhatt totally agreed with the Titanic (1997) actress’ opinion on body shaming and expressed her opinion on the same. Sharing the video, the Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) actress urged her followers to watch the full video. She wrote, “World! Please, watch this full video!”

In the video that has gone viral, Winslet said, “If I could turn back the clock, I would have used my voice in a different way. I would have told the journalists, ‘Don’t you dare to treat me this way, I am a young woman, my body is changing, and I am figuring it out. I am deeply insecure, I am terrified. Don’t make it harder than it already is. That’s bullying, and also borderline abusive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz)

Later, she also said that the situation is getting better now. “But we have still got such a way to go. We still have actresses walking on red carpet looking absolutely amazing the fact that people would say, ‘looks honed and toned,’ or the dreadful word svelte, don’t even say it.”

The actress, who can be currently seen in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, shared how it is irresponsible to write and describe how a woman looks ‘honed and toned’ at the red carpet.

“It feeds directly into the minds of young women aspiring the ideas of perfection that doesn’t exist, aspiring to have bodies that the press is saying we have. It is only for that one night, believe me. Mine comes straight off after the event, and I am in pyjamas, eating chips and farting. That’s what we do,” she added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.