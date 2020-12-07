Alia Bhatt on resuming the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi amid pandemic

By: Mohnish Singh







After staying at home for several months due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Alia Bhatt recently started shooting for her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Sharing her experience of resuming work amid the ongoing pandemic, the highly versatile actress tells a publication, “It is a great feeling to be reunited with the team and being back on set. Of course, we have multiple restrictions and protocols to follow, everyone is very careful, taking all sorts of precautions. But we have accepted that this is the new normal, and we are all trying to make the best of the situation.”

When asked if she was at all apprehensive about joining the shoot in times of Covid-19, Bhatt says, “Like I said, we are all apprehensive. These are uncertain times, but we have to make an effort and look at doing the best that we all can do. Also, the ability to be back on set doing what you love is a blessing and I feel very grateful for every moment.”







Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in the red-light district of Kamathipura, Mumbai. The film brings Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali together for the very first time. Earlier scheduled to arrive in cinemas in September 2020, Gangubai Kathiawadi has now been pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

In addition to Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt is also shooting for Dharma Productions’ fantasy drama Brahmastra wherein she shares the screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, which is being touted as the costliest film from the house of Dharma Productions, also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











