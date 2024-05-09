Ali Fazal joins Kamal Haasan on Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’

Ali Fazal (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ali Fazal is the latest addition to Thug Life, the upcoming movie from cinema veterans Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

The critically-acclaimed filmmaker and the veteran actor are reuniting after 35 years for the Tamil star’s 234th feature film. They earlier worked together on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan.

Fazal, who has started shooting for the project, joins the film’s cast which also includes Silambarasan, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vaiyapuri.

“I am truly thrilled to be a part of Mani Sir’s vision for Thug Life. And I can only hope I bring something of significance to this canvas. It’s also an honour to work alongside Kamal Haasan sir and share notes with him on this.”

“The opportunity to collaborate with two stalwarts of Indian cinema has been humbling. I am deeply grateful to Mani sir for entrusting me with this role and am eager to bring it to life on screen,” the “Mirzapur” star said in a statement.

Thug Life will be jointly produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies, Raaj Kamal Films International and Ratnam’s Madras Talkies. The music will be composed by AR Rahman.

Fazal was most recently seen in Fukrey 3 and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya.

He will next star in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sensharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.