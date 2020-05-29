Ali Abbas Zafar confirms his next is a superhero film with Katrina Kaif

From the past few months, there have been reports of Katrina Kaif starring in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next which is going to a superhero film. However, neither Katrina nor Ali had confirmed the reports. But recently, while talking to the tabloid, Mumbai Mirror, Ali confirmed that his next is a superhero film with Katrina Kaif.

The filmmaker said, “My next is a superhero film with Katrina (Kaif). Recently, I locked that script and it will go on the floors once the lockdown ends. I have completed the first draft of another film as well, and hopefully, that script will be ready soon.”

Once the lockdown is over he will start the recce for his superhero project. Ali further added, “There’s a lot of prep required because of the kind of action involved and I am in touch with an international team over video calls. I’m also doing script readings with my actors and chatting with the production designer. There’s a lot happening.”

Ali and Katrina are very good friends and have earlier worked together in films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. Well, Ali is surely one of the directors who gets the best out of Katrina, so we surely have high expectations from their superhero project.

A few days ago, there were reports that the movie will be a franchise and Netflix has acquired it. However, there’s no confirmation about it. But well, it is the first Bollywood woman-centric superhero film, so, we are sure that the moviegoers would like to watch it on the big screen and not on an OTT platform.

Meanwhile, before the lockdown, Katrina was gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, but the film has been postponed. Reportedly, she will also be seen in a movie titled Phonebhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.