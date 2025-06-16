Al Pacino meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican in historic first for Hollywood and the Catholic Church

Hollywood legend Al Pacino was granted a rare private audience with newly elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday. The meeting marked a historic first, as never before has a sitting pope from the United States received a film actor in an official capacity.

The 85-year-old actor is currently in Italy filming Maserati: The Brothers, a biopic that explores the lives of the visionary Maserati siblings who helped shape the global sports car industry. Pacino plays Vincenzo Vaccaro, a businessman who backed the Maserati family in their early years. The film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, Jessica Alba, and Michele Morrone, and is directed by Oscar winner Bobby Moresco.

Pope Leo XIV becomes the first American pontiff to receive a Hollywood star Instagram/andreaiervolinorealfp





A meeting of shared values between church and cinema

Pacino was accompanied by the film’s Italian producer, Andrea Iervolino, who described the papal meeting as a “moment of profound spiritual and cultural inspiration.” In his statement, Iervolino said the discussion with Pope Leo XIV reflected values central to both the film and the Catholic Church: family, compassion, unity, and working for the greater good.

“These are the same principles Pope Leo XIV has emphasised in his recent public messages,” Iervolino added, drawing a connection between the Pope’s mission and the legacy of the Maserati brothers, a family known for their mutual respect, vision, and commitment to excellence.

Al Pacino shares a moment of reflection after meeting the Pope in Vatican City Instagram/andreaiervolinorealfp

A photo from the visit shows Iervolino presenting a model Maserati in a glass case to the Pope, with Pacino looking on.





From the Bronx to the Vatican: Pacino’s spiritual full circle

Pacino, who was raised in a Catholic Italian-American household in 1940s New York, has spoken about his complicated relationship with faith, most notably in his 2024 memoir Sonny Boy, where he described a near-death experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His visit to the Vatican comes just weeks after it was confirmed that Maserati: The Brothers secured distribution in the U.S. and Europe, with over 2,000 screens set for release across North America.

Andrea Iervolino and Al Pacino presents a model Maserati to the Pope as Pacino looks on Instagram/andreaiervolinorealfp





Pope Leo XIV, formerly an Augustinian leader and the first American to hold the papacy, was elected last month following the death of Pope Francis. Born in Illinois and a fan of the Chicago White Sox, he addressed a crowd in the city via video this past weekend, signalling his deep ties to American culture.