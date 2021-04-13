Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon to star in a web series titled Legacy

Trending Now

Akshaye Khanna (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images), Raveena Tandon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By Murtuza Iqbal

Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon are two powerhouses of talents, and watching them sharing screen space would be amazing. The two actors have teamed up for the first time for a web series titled Legacy which will be directed by Vijay Gutte.

Gutte took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. He posted, “Thrilled to announce my next directorial venture!! LEGACY a web series featuring Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon for the first time as rivals. Produced by After Studios, AA Films and Sunny Bakshi #AkshayeKhanna @officialraveenatandon #Legacy @legacy_webseries @after_studios #AAFilmsIndia @sunnybakshiinmumbai.”

 

Vijay Gutte had earlier directed the 2019 release The Accidental Prime Minister which starred Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Talking about other projects of Akshaye Khanna, the actor will be making his digital debut with a series titled State Of Siege: Temple Attack. The first look of the actor from the series was released a few days ago.

 

Meanwhile, Raveena has K.G.F: Chapter 2 in her kitty. The film, which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt, is slated to release on 16th July 2021. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. She will also be making her digital debut with Netflix’s series Aranyak.











