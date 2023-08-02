Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Akshay postpones ‘OMG 2’ trailer release in wake of Nitin Desai’s demise

Desai, 57, was found dead at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar (Griffin/Getty Images for Dharma Production & Cornerstone Agency )

By: Mohnish Singh

The sudden demise of renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has shocked the entire Bollywood

As a mark of respect to Desai, actor Akshay Kumar has decided to postpone the trailer release of his forthcoming film OMG 2. The trailer was earlier supposed to release on Wednesday. It will now release on Thursday.

Akshay shared the update via a social media post.

“Unbelievably sad to know about the demise of Nitin Desai. He was a stalwart in production design and such a big part of our cinema fraternity. He worked on so many of my films… this is a huge loss. Out of respect, we are not releasing the OMG 2 trailer today. Will launch it tomorrow at 11 am. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Desai, 57, was found dead at his studio in Karjat, Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

“When a police team reached the studio, we found him hanging in the studio. An investigation is underway to ascertain all facts and aspects of the case,” Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said.

Maharashtra MLA Mahesh Baldi said the celebrated art director behind Lagaan was under financial strain.

“He was under financial stress, which may have driven him to end his life,” Baldi said.

After learning about the demise of Desai, several members of the film industry paid their heartfelt condolences.

Actor Sanjay Dutt wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Nitin Desai. A brilliant art director and a good friend, his contribution to Indian cinema has been monumental. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Nitin Desai worked on a number of Hindi and Marathi films. He shared a great relationship with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He created magnificent sets for many of his films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Bajirao Mastani.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Industry colleagues condole demise of noted art director Nitin Desai
Entertainment
Have criticised toxic masculinity from the beginning: Ayushmann Khurrana
Entertainment
‘Made in Heaven 2’ will focus on women, LGBTQ community: Zoya Akhtar
Entertainment
Birthday Special: A look at Taapsee Pannu’s breakthrough performances
Entertainment
‘Guns and Gulaabs’: New motion poster featuring Dulquer Salmaan unveiled
Entertainment
Shekhar Kapur reveals how he shot the ‘toughest scene’ in ‘Mr India’
Entertainment
Birthday Special: Top 5 soulful songs of Sonu Nigam
Entertainment
R Balki’s ‘Ghoomer’ to hit screens on August 18
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan releases ‘Jawan’ track ‘Zinda Banda’
Entertainment
‘The Kashmir Files Unreported’ to arrive on ZEE5 on Aug 11
Entertainment
Shabana Azmi to hoist Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
Entertainment
Sushmita Sen’s series ‘Taali’ to release on JioCinema
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW