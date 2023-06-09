Website Logo
  • Friday, June 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God 2’ to release in August

The first Oh My God movie, which released in 2012, was directed by Umesh Shukla and featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role opposite Kumar.

Om My God 2

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood film Oh My God 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in lead roles, will be released in theatres on August 11, the makers announced Friday.

Viacom18 Studios shared the release date of the film on Twitter.

“The date is locked! #OMG2 releasing in theatres on August 11, 2023. See you there!” the post read.

Filmmaker Amit Rai, known for the 2010 critically-acclaimed movie Road To Sangam, has written and directed the movie.

Samrat Prithviraj director Chandraprakash Dwivedi is attached to the project as creative producer, while Amalendu Chaudhary is on board as cinematographer.

The first Oh My God movie, which released in 2012, was directed by Umesh Shukla and featured Paresh Rawal in the lead role opposite Kumar.

Oh My God 2 is produced by Cape of Good Films, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
We need to make more films for theatres: Manoj Bajpayee
Entertainment
Kriti posts an emotional note as ‘Adipurush’ nears release
Entertainment
Netflix sets June 29 for premiere of ‘Lust Stories 2’
Entertainment
Big B shares reason behind greeting fans at Jalsa barefoot
Entertainment
Trailer for Saif’s Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Star-Lord’ out
Entertainment
Shahid trolled for saying ‘marriage is about women fixing men’
Entertainment
Rasika Dugal begins filming new web series in Udaipur
Entertainment
Karan Johar on never directing Irrfan Khan
Entertainment
Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ to screen at Durban International Film Festival
Entertainment
‘Adipurush’ final trailer unveiled at Tirupati
Entertainment
Ayushmann supports LGBTQIA+ community to turn entrepreneurs
Entertainment
Big B expresses gratitude to fans for wishing him and wife Jaya on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW