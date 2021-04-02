Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii becomes most-watched film on television

By: Mohnish Singh







The World Television Premiere of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s film Laxmii (2020), which aired on Star Gold on March 21, has shattered all records of television viewership in India. The film amassed a record 63 million viewers from across the country, becoming the most-watched film on Indian television in the last 5 years.

Talking about the massive television success of the horror-comedy film, Akshay Kumar said in a statement, “It is heartening to know that Laxmii is the highest-rated movie in the last 5 years, over 63 million viewers across India tuned in for the World TV Premiere on Star Gold on 21st March. I am glad that during this pandemic, when people need to stay home, we could provide them with some wholesome entertainment which they could enjoy together with their families. Seeing so much love and appreciation for Laxmii only encourages me to come back with more such unique stories and interesting characters.”

Sharad Kelkar, who played a transgender person in the film, added, “I am eternally grateful to all the 63 million viewers on Star Gold for such a great response for Laxmii‘s World Television Premiere. Playing the character Laxmii was challenging and a learning experience for me but with the support and response I received for my character there is nothing more an actor could ask for.”







Kiara Advani said, “A big thank-you to all the 63 million viewers on Star Gold for showing so much love and support to make our movie Laxmii’s World Television Premiere the highest rated movie on TV. As an artist, appreciation of the audiences is a true validation for all the hard work we put in to make a special movie like Laxmii.”

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii revolves around a man (Akshay Kumar) who gets possessed by the spirit of a transgender called Laxmii (Sharad Kelkar). The film released digitally on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9, 2020, forgoing theatrical release.











