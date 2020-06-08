Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl to re-release in UAE

We all know that due to lockdown the shootings of the films were stalled and maybe for the next couple of months there won’t be new releases coming to the theatres. A few countries have lifted the lockdown and one of them is UAE. While there won’t be new releases, a few Bollywood films are all set to re-release in the country.

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl will once again release in UAE. While talking to Mid-day, Akshay stated, “Dubai has always given so much love to my films. The re-release of Good Newwz is special, especially during such times. I hope it manages to entertain the audience once again.”

Global syndication & international film distribution head of Zee Entertainment, Vibha Chopra stated, “The world has been going through a tough time. The re-release of Good Newwz and Dream Girl is an opportunity for the audiences to take a break from the chaotic scenario and experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, keeping health and safety at the forefront.”

Well, both Good Newwz and Dream Girl were blockbusters when they had hit the screens last year. We wonder if this pattern will also be followed in India when the theatres reopen.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently gearing up for the release of Gulabo Sitabo. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, it is the first Bollywood biggie to get a direct digital release. There are also reports of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb releasing on an OTT platform. But the makers have not yet officially announced anything about it.