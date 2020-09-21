Akshay Kumar works in double shift for Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar is one of the most disciplined actors in Bollywood. We have always heard that he starts his day early in the morning and wraps up the shoot of his movies by afternoon so he can spend the evening with his family.

However, Akshay recently broke a rule for his movie Bell Bottom. The actor is shooting for the film in Scotland and he has decided to work in a double shift to save the money of the producers.

Jackky Bhagnani, who is producing the film, said, “Akshay sir is truly a producer’s actor and it has been a privilege to work with him. He is constantly thinking about everyone and everything. From safety measures for the entire unit to shooting schedules to the challenges faced by producers – the man is pure gold. Akshay sir is doing a double shift for the first time in 18 years. So when he suggested two units we were absolutely stunned and excited at the same time. And seeing his work discipline and respect for time, everyone on the sets is super energized and also pitching in their best. It’s like well-oiled machinery working round the clock to make this happen.”

Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta, Bell Bottom is slated to release on 2nd April 2021.