Akshay Kumar to team up with Ekta Kapoor for an action-comedy?

Akshay Kumar had last worked with producer Ekta Kapoor in 2013 release Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara. Now, according to a report in a tabloid, the two are all set to team for an action-comedy which will be hitting the screens in the second half of 2021.

Akshay already has three films lined up for a release next year, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, and Bell Bottom, and his film with Ekta will be his fourth release of 2021. A source said, “Akshay signed the film around 10 days ago. The logistics are currently being worked out and the script is being finalised. It will be directed by a debutant and mounted on a lavish scale. Like all his films, Akshay will complete this one too in a start-to-finish schedule.”

The source also revealed that the actor is planning to have five releases next year. The source stated, “He is reading scripts and will lock his calendar in a fortnight. He does not want to restrict himself to a particular genre and has made a conscious effort to sign diverse scripts.”

Talking about his releases this year, Akshay will next be seen on the big screen in Sooryavanshi which is slated to release on 24th March 2020. After Sooryavanshi, we will get to see Akshay in Laxmmi Bomb which will hit the screens on Eid 2020 and he also has YRF’s Prithviraj in his kitty which is slated to release on Diwali 2020.

Well, fans of Akshay are surely in for a treat this year and next year as well.