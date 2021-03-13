Akshay Kumar to kick-start his next Ram Setu in April

By: Mohnish Singh







After wrapping up Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to commence work on his next film Ram Setu. According to reports, the film is set to begin production in April.

Spilling some beans on the first shooting schedule of the film, a source in the know tells a publication, “Akshay will start shooting for Ram Setu from April. The first schedule will begin in Mumbai which will last for a month. After which the actor along with his co-stars will move to another city in India, which will be finalised soon. In the meanwhile, the cast will continue meeting for reading sessions and prep.”

Abhishek Sharma, who has previously directed Tere Bin Laden (2010) and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018), will direct Ram Setu. In addition to Akshay Kumar, the upcoming film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in principal roles. Vikram Malhotra is bankrolling the big-ticket venture.







Recently, Kumar shared a picture on his Instagram account with his co-stars, director, producer, and creative producer. “The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of Ram Setu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one,” he captioned the image.

Aside from Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar has several other exciting projects on his platter at the moment. He is presently awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited actioner Sooryavanshi, which will be followed by espionage thriller Bell Bottom and romantic drama Atrangi Re. The actor also has Colour Yellow Productions’ Raksha Bandhan and Jagan Shakti’s Lion in his pocket.

