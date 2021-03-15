Akshay Kumar to fly to Ayodhya to give mahurat shot of his next Ram Setu from Ram Janmabhoomi

Trending Now

Akshay Kumar (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who recently wrapped up Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s Bachchan Pandey, is moving on to shoot his next film, titled Ram Setu.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles, the high-profile project is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, while well-known writer-director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is attached as the creative producer.

The latest we hear that Akshay Kumar, along with his director and creative producer, will jet off to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on March 18 to give the mahurat shot of Ram Setu from the birthplace of Lord Ram. Yes, you read that right!



Director Abhishek Sharma says that Kumar’s look in Ram Setu is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists. “Akshay sir plays an archaeologist and his look and character are inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. In terms of both look and character, Akshay sir’s fans are in for a totally new avatar of his,” says the filmmaker.

Talking about Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s characters in the film, Sharma shares, “They both play strong, independent women with well-etched out parts. We are keeping their looks under wraps for now.”

It was Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who came up with the idea of starting the Ram Setu journey in Ayodhya. “What better way to embark upon the journey of Ram Setu than to kick-off at the very birthplace of Lord Ram. Having visited Ayodhya several times myself, I suggested to Akshay and the team that we should launch the production schedule with blessings from the holy temple of Lord Ram. We are scheduled to hold our mahurat shot in Ayodhya and commence our filming on an auspicious note.”



