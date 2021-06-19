Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar denies the reports of starring in Dhoom 4

Akshay Kumar (Photo credit-/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

From the past few years, there have been multiple reports about Dhoom 4. It was said that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the fourth instalment of Dhoom, some reports also suggested Salman Khan is doing Dhoom 4, and a few days ago, there were speculations about Akshay Kumar starring in the film.

However, Akshay has denied the reports of starring the Dhoom 4. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when the actor was asked about it, he stated, “As for the Dhoom 4 speculation, I have two words for you, FAKE NEWS!”

Well, currently Akshay has films like Sooryavanshi, Bellbottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Oh My God 2 lined up.

Bellbottom is slated to release on 27th July 2021. While talking about announcing the release date in these uncertain times, Akshay told the daily, “The pandemic has affected lives world over — it’s not a Bollywood or a Hollywood thing — everyone one has been affected. Dates have shifted, theatrical releases have gone on OTT platforms. But, now we’re already partially into the unlock phase with things looking up. So, one has to plan ahead, being a little hopeful along with being careful. So here we are, keeping our fingers crossed and hoping for a positive outcome.”

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Varun Dhawan is excited for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War
Entertainment
Mohanlal to star in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next directorial Bro Daddy
Entertainment
Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma reveals he wanted to cast Riz Ahmed as Tommy Singh…
E-GUIDE
Most memorable Bollywood dads
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn Milkha Singh’s demise
FILM
“Were aware of creating a super-sensitive film, but not history,” says Ajay Devgn as Hum…
FILM
Fresh details emerge on Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter
FILM
Akshay Kumar donates generously to build a school in Bandipora district of Jammu…
FILM
Manisha Koirala joins Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on the cast of Ala…
FILM
Adah Sharma to star in her first Telugu romcom; Nani to produce
MUSIC
British Asian music artists come together to promote organ donation
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar on 17 years of Lakshya: Forever grateful to the Indian army
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fly-tipper who killed accomplice gets suspended jail term
Varun Dhawan is excited for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War
Shamima Begum was ‘trafficking victim’, her lawyer tells court
Reserve Bank of India governor calls for ‘collective policy support…
Boohoo co-founder Kane wins shareholders’ vote on re-election to board
Akshay Kumar denies the reports of starring in Dhoom 4