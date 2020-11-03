Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey to go on the floors in January 2021

Murtuza Iqbal







Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon were seen together in last year’s release Housefull 4. The movie was directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Last year it was announced that Akshay, Kriti, Farhad, and Sajid are all set to team up once again for a movie titled Bachchan Pandey.

The film supposed to start rolling in April this year, and was slated to release during Republic Day weekend 2021. However, due to the pandemic, the film has been delayed, and now, it will start rolling in January 2021.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Akshay, along with leading lady Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer for a marathon schedule of over 60 days during which they will be filming in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and locked the shooting spots.”







“The team will undergo an extensive workshop on all SOPs to ensure a no-contact set. The entire cast and crew will undergo a mandatory Covid test towards December end and the crew will be quarantined for three days before the shoot. Special medical rooms have been set up in Jaisalmer and locations will be sanitised the night before the shoot,” added the source.







Akshay plays the role of a gangster in the film who aspires to become an actor and Kriti will portray the character of a journalist who wants to become a film director. “Akshay is looking forward to exploring the crime space that elicits laughs. His get-up will be high on prosthetics,” the source stated.

Well, the movie will also star another actress and the makers are working on the dates for it.





