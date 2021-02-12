Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi to get a direct-to-digital release? - EasternEye
By Murtuza Iqbal



A few days ago, it was reported that Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will hit the big screens on 2nd April 2020. Later, it was said that the movie will only release in single screens and non-national multiplexes.

However, now according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers are in talks with Netflix for a direct-to-digital release.

A trade source told the portal, “The makers of Sooryavanshi want to ensure the success of their film, and theatre owners want to capitalize on the release of a big ticket Bollywood entertainer after the pandemic. Each side wants the lion’s share when it comes to revenues generate from the release of Sooryavanshi and hence the stalemate.”



“Currently talks between the producers of Sooryavanshi and exhibitors have reached a standstill, due to which the makers of the film have now opened up dialogue with the OTT streaming giant Netflix. If all goes well the audience could see a simultaneous release on Netflix and non-national multiplex chains and single-screen cinemas. It all now depends on Netflix, if the streaming giant offers the makers of Sooryavanshi a sweet deal we could also see the film premiere on OTT and simultaneous release in theatres, or there could also be a chance that Sooryavanshi will have an exclusive premiere on the OTT platform,” the source added.

Well, if Sooryavanshi will get a direct-to-digital release, then it will be Akshay’s second film to premiere on OTT. Last year, the actor’s movie Laxmii was released on Disney+ Hotstar.














