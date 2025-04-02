Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Akshata hails Akshaya Patra’s after-school meals model during Watford visit

The initiative aims to tackles the twin problems of food poverty and educational inequality

Akshata hails Akshaya Patra’s after-school meals model during Watford visit
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 02, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

AKSHATA MURTY visited a children’s charity and met pupils benefiting from its after-school meals programme, a spokesperson for the wife of former prime minister Rishi Sunak, said last Wednesday (26).

Murty, a philanthropist, visited the Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Watford kitchen, in northwest London, which was opened in 2020. It is the first international kitchen of the charity – founded in Bengaluru in 2000 – which serves 2.2 million children across India every school day.

At the Watford kitchen, Murty assisted the charity’s cooks as well as met students from Nottingham’s Strelley Academy, one of the first schools to adopt the foundation’s Hot Meals and Homework club model. The clubs, which operate in schools in areas of significant deprivation, provide additional nutrition and tuition for some of the UK’s most disadvantaged children.

The initiative aims to tackles the twin problems of food poverty and educational inequality by enabling children living in poorer communities to access a hot and nutritious meal, paired with extra teaching support at every after-school session.

During her visit, Murty shared a meal with the children and assisted them with their homework.

“My family and I have been very proud to play our part in Akshaya Patra’s incredible story, watching it grow to feed 2.2 million children every day across India. It is so important that the charity is also helping to change lives here in the UK and I am delighted to shine a spotlight on its brilliant initiative Hot Meals and Homework,” Murty said.

“Rishi and I are passionate about education and breaking down barriers to social mobility. I have been so impressed by what the Hot Meals and Homework programme is achieving for so many communities,” she added.

Murty recently co-founded her own charity that focuses on improving numeracy skills.

akshaya patra foundationphilanthropistrishi sunakwatfordakshata murty

Related News

US court rejects Pannun’s claim of serving complaint on Indian NSA Doval
News

US court rejects Pannun’s claim of serving complaint on Indian NSA Doval

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Welcome Their Second Child
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes second child with Cooke Maroney

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre
UK

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre

Adolescence
Entertainment

‘Adolescence’ surpasses ‘Stranger Things 3’ on Netflix in 17 days with 96.7 million views

More For You

EXCLUSIVE: Eastern Eye wins press freedoms to help judges

SCRUTINY: The tribunal’s favourable verdict is an important win for accountability, say current and retired Asian judges (Pic credit: Getty Images/Leon Neal)

EXCLUSIVE: Eastern Eye wins press freedoms to help judges

A tribunal has ordered the body which appoints judges in England and Wales to disclose records it refused to give to Eastern Eye.

The decision is a major victory for press freedoms because it forces the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) to become more open and transparent.

Keep ReadingShow less
Voices of Faith - Day 2: A profound confluence of spirituality, music, and dialogue

Barnaby Rogerson in conversation with Anthony Sattin (L) on day 2 of Voices of Faith

Voices of Faith - Day 2: A profound confluence of spirituality, music, and dialogue

Mahesh Liloriya

The second day of Voices of Faith unfolded with an enchanting blend of music, philosophy, and intellectual exploration at the Barbican Centre, London. This inaugural festival, curated by Teamwork Arts—the force behind the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) and JLF London—has been made possible by the Kamini and Vindi Banga Family Trust, with the support of Tech Mahindra. Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat serve as the official media partners, amplifying the festival’s reach and resonance.

Session 1- Echoes of eternity: The timeless notes of Kabir

Keep ReadingShow less
Voices of Faith 2025: A journey through spirituality and wisdom

Soumik Datta (R) and Gurdain Singh Rayatt

Voices of Faith 2025: A journey through spirituality and wisdom

Mahesh Liloriya

The inaugural edition of Voices of Faith commenced on Friday at the iconic Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London, marking the beginning of an extraordinary three-day festival exploring theological philosophies, interfaith dialogues, and the deeper essence of spirituality through conversations, music, and healing vibes.

Organised by Teamwork Arts, the creators of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) and JLF London, Voices of Faith is presented by the Kamini and Vindi Banga Family Trust, with the support of Tech Mahindra. Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat serve as the official media partners of this landmark event. This unique festival seeks to offer insights into navigating the complexities of modern life through the timeless wisdom enshrined in global religious traditions. It focuses on the universal ideals of compassion and interconnectedness that underpin the world’s faiths, fostering dialogue that transcends barriers and deepens mutual understanding.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles Enjoys Bollywood Melody at Commonwealth Day Event

A cross-cultural moment that captured widespread attention

Getty

King Charles welcomed with Bollywood tune at Commonwealth Day ceremony

During the Commonwealth Day ceremony at Westminster Abbey, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were greeted with an unexpected and memorable musical performance. The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band played the iconic Bollywood song “Dhoom Machale,” creating a cross-cultural moment that captured widespread attention.

This unique performance combined traditional Scottish bagpipes with the Bollywood tune, surprising many of those in attendance and on social media. The Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band, which was established in the early 1950s, is known for blending Scottish musical traditions with elements of Hindu culture. With branches in the UK, India, the USA, and Kenya, the band has performed at numerous high-profile events over the years. Among their previous notable appearances is a performance for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at Madison Square Garden.

Keep ReadingShow less
Patient’s kindness averts terror attack as hospital worker jailed for 37 years

St James’s Hospital in Leeds

Wikipedia

Patient’s kindness averts terror attack as hospital worker jailed for 37 years

A FORMER hospital worker was jailed for 37 years last Friday (21) after a patient talked him out of detonating a homemade pressure cooker bomb in a maternity ward.

Prosecutors said Mohammad Farooq was a “self-radicalised lone wolf terrorist” inspired by Daesh (the Islamic State group).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc