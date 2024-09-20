  • Friday, September 20, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Akash Deep strikes twice as Bangladesh collapse after India’s 376

Akash Deep then took centre stage, bowling Zakir Hasan for three and dismissing Mominul Haque for a duck on the very next delivery, reducing Bangladesh to 26-3.

Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh’s Zakir Hasan during the second day of the first Test in Chennai on September 20. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

AKASH Deep led India’s bowling attack, taking two crucial wickets as Bangladesh struggled in response to India’s first-innings total of 376 on the second day of the first Test in Chennai on Friday.

The visitors were struggling at 111/7, trailing India by 265 runs in the second session after a commanding century from Ravichandran Ashwin put the hosts in control.

They are yet to beat India in a Test match and face an uphill battle to recover from this early collapse.

India’s pace attack struck early, with Jasprit Bumrah setting the tone by dismissing left-handed opener Shadman Islam for two.

Akash Deep then took centre stage, bowling Zakir Hasan for three and dismissing Mominul Haque for a duck on the very next delivery, reducing Bangladesh to 26-3. Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto managed to see off the remaining overs before the break, with Rahim batting on four and Shanto on 15.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud had finished with figures of 5-83, but a resilient 199-run partnership between Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rescued India after they were struggling at 144-6. Resuming play on 339-6, Taskin Ahmed broke the stand by dismissing Jadeja for 86. Akash Deep then contributed a quick 17 with four boundaries before being dismissed by Taskin, who soon claimed his third wicket by removing Ashwin, caught by Najmul Hossain.

The 38-year-old Ashwin, who had come to the crease with India in trouble on the first day, was given a standing ovation for his sixth Test century, which included 10 fours and two sixes. Hasan Mahmud then wrapped up India’s innings, securing his second five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test match.

Ashwin and Jadeja’s partnership had turned the match in India’s favour after Hasan’s early strikes had reduced the hosts to 34-3 in the first hour of play. India now looks to build on their strong start as they begin a new 10-match Test season, aiming to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Stories
HEADLINE STORY

Ashwin’s counter-attacking century rescues India in Chennai Test
HEADLINE STORY

Ryan Reynolds approached for Hundred’s Welsh Fire investment
Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to offer record £6.04 million prize money
Sports

Confident Bangladesh set to face India in Test series
Sports

Livingstone’s all-round show levels T20 series against Australia
Sports

Head, Zampa lead Australia to 28-run win over England in 1st T20
HEADLINE STORY

Nissanka guides Sri Lanka to first Test win in England in a decade
Sports

Rishabh Pant returns to India’s Test squad for Bangladesh series
Sports

Sri Lanka near Test victory over England after Nissanka’s knock
HEADLINE STORY

Moeen Ali retires from international cricket
Sports

Ollie Pope’s ton puts England in strong position against Sri Lanka
Sports

England seek clarity on Pakistan tour after reports of venue changes
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Akash Deep Akash Deep strikes twice as Bangladesh collapse after India’s 376
Life-sized elephant sculptures bring message of coexistence
UK public wants more foreign care workers, finds study
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun US court issues summons after Pannun sues Indian government
Sikh kirtan now part of graded curriculum in UK
Viraj Ghelani: Story of self-made stardom