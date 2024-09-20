Akash Deep strikes twice as Bangladesh collapse after India’s 376

Akash Deep then took centre stage, bowling Zakir Hasan for three and dismissing Mominul Haque for a duck on the very next delivery, reducing Bangladesh to 26-3.
AKASH Deep led India’s bowling attack, taking two crucial wickets as Bangladesh struggled in response to India’s first-innings total of 376 on the second day of the first Test in Chennai on Friday.
The visitors were struggling at 111/7, trailing India by 265 runs in the second session after a commanding century from Ravichandran Ashwin put the hosts in control.
They are yet to beat India in a Test match and face an uphill battle to recover from this early collapse.
India’s pace attack struck early, with Jasprit Bumrah setting the tone by dismissing left-handed opener Shadman Islam for two.
Akash Deep then took centre stage, bowling Zakir Hasan for three and dismissing Mominul Haque for a duck on the very next delivery, reducing Bangladesh to 26-3. Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Hossain Shanto managed to see off the remaining overs before the break, with Rahim batting on four and Shanto on 15.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud had finished with figures of 5-83, but a resilient 199-run partnership between Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja rescued India after they were struggling at 144-6. Resuming play on 339-6, Taskin Ahmed broke the stand by dismissing Jadeja for 86. Akash Deep then contributed a quick 17 with four boundaries before being dismissed by Taskin, who soon claimed his third wicket by removing Ashwin, caught by Najmul Hossain.
The 38-year-old Ashwin, who had come to the crease with India in trouble on the first day, was given a standing ovation for his sixth Test century, which included 10 fours and two sixes. Hasan Mahmud then wrapped up India’s innings, securing his second five-wicket haul in just his fourth Test match.
Ashwin and Jadeja’s partnership had turned the match in India’s favour after Hasan’s early strikes had reduced the hosts to 34-3 in the first hour of play. India now looks to build on their strong start as they begin a new 10-match Test season, aiming to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings.
