Ajay Devgn’s Chanakya to start filming in October

It has been more than a year since filmmaker Neeraj Pandey announced his collaboration with superstar Ajay Devgn on a film called Chanakya. The movie was set to go before cameras in 2019 itself, but it did not take off on time for a variety of reasons.

Now, Neeraj Pandey has confirmed that Chanakya will start rolling in the month of October. “The film is going on floors in October. Right now, we are working hard on the project. I don’t have any expectations before starting a project as I believe in doing our best. That’s what the focus will be even with this film,” Pandey told a publication.

Reportedly, Ajay Devgn’s character in the film is based on ancient Indian teacher, philosopher, economist, jurist and royal advisor Chanakya, traditionally identified as Kauṭilya or Vishnugupta. He was the royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

The director went on to add, “It is an out and out period film. This will be new for me. We are going back to the Mauryan era, in ancient India. I hope it is exciting and interesting for the audience. Work is on in full swing. We are right now prepping for it.”

Meanwhile, Neeraj Pandey is looking forward to the premiere of his maiden digital project, titled Special Ops. Featuring Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Meher Vij, Divya Dutta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Sana Khan and Vinay Pathak in significant characters, Special Ops is an action-packed spy thriller series which Pandey has co-directed with Shivam Nair. It has been shot across several international locations, including Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India. Special Ops is set for its digital premiere on Hotstar Specials on 17th March 2020.