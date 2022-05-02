Website Logo
  Monday, May 02, 2022
Ajay Devgn set to resume filming Drishyam 2 in Goa

Ajay Devgn (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who has been receiving unanimous praises for his direction and performance in his latest offering Runway 34, (2022), has a number of exciting films at various stages of development.

In February this year, he started shooting for Drishyam 2, a sequel to his 2015 hit Drishyam. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the upcoming suspense thriller also features Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in important roles.

Recently, Tabu also started shooting for the sequel and was soon joined by Akshaye Khanna. Now, a publication reports that Devgn is set to jet off to Goa tomorrow to resume filming on Drishyam 2.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informs the publication, “Ajay Devgn will resume shooting for Drishyam 2 from this week in Goa. A major portion of the film will be shot there. He will be there for almost a month. Later on, another smaller portion will be shot in Mumbai.”

In addition to Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Drishyam 2 also sees the return of Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta. All actors reprise their parts from Drishyam.

In a statement, Ajay Devgn had earlier said, “Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

