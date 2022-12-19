Website Logo
  Monday, December 19, 2022
Bollywood News

Aishwarya Rai dances with daughter Aaradhya and playfully pulls Ranveer Singh’s cheek in viral video

Singh was at the event to promote his upcoming film Cirkus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pulling Ranveer Singh’s cheeks

By: Mohnish Singh

On Saturday, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh attended the Pro Kabaddi League final held in Pune, India. He was at the event to promote his upcoming film Cirkus. At the event, the actor also met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a short clip of their interaction has now taken the internet by storm.

The former Miss World was with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as they cheered for Abhishek’s team Jaipur Pink Panthers. The said video from the Pro Kabaddi League finals sees her playfully pulling Singh’s cheek.

To return the gesture, Singh kisses Aishwarya’s hand leaving Aaradhya in splits. The video also captured glimpses of Abhishek Bachchan’s niece Navya Nanda and Anupam Kher’s son Sikander Kher. The playful exchange between the two is winning over the internet.

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen in a pink jersey as she showed her support for her husband Abhishek Bachchan’s team. Singh, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a black floral jacket and hat – with his back to the camera.

In another video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya show the victory sign, and the two dance together to celebrate the win of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Abhishek also broke into a dance on ‘Dhinka Chika’.

The Ponniyin Selvan (2022) actress has also taken to her Instagram handle to express her happiness. She had written, “Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused, and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen… Kudos boys!!! God Bless always. Love, Light, more power to you and shine on.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus is scheduled to hit screens on December 23. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde.

