Ahmed Khan: Kangana is the female Baaghi

Yesterday, an interview of Ahmed Khan went viral in which he questioned action films led by female stars. He stated that Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was a flop and because of that the actress’ next action film Dhaakad has been put on a backburner.

Well, this, of course, didn’t go down well with Kangana’s sister Rangoli, and she bashed Ahmed for his statements. Even the makers of Dhaakad were quite upset about it and took to Twitter to clarify that their film is happening and will start rolling in June this year.

Later, Ahmed clarified that he was quoted out of context and the choreographer-turned-filmmaker was all praises for Kangana. He stated, “Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her.”

Before Ahmed’s statement was out, Rangoli on Twitter had posted that he had also called Kangana and apologised. Rangoli tweeted, “Kangana just called she told me Ahmad Khan called her and apologised and said he didn’t anything everything was made up….. bolo…so clearly chillars ki phat bhi jati hai easily…himmat nahin hai to stand by what you say aab aison ko kya kahein jo aake rone lage 🤦🏻‍♀️”

Well, Kangana is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood. She will next be seen on the big screen in Thalaivi which is slated to release on 26th June 2020. The actress also has Dhaakad and Tejas in her kitty.