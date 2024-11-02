My Playlist with Ahmed Khan

Ahmed Khan

By: Eastern Eye

AHMED KHAN recently released his bold new four-track EP No Filter and received an overwhelming response from music fans.

The Belgium native fearlessly showcases his raw artistry with unfiltered lyrics on impactful tracks like Entry, Downtown, Vroom, and Van Cleef, aiming to connect with global listeners, regardless of whether they understand Punjabi.

With music lovers tuning into his songs, Eastern Eye flipped the script and got the popular Punjabi singer/ songwriter to select some of the tracks he loves.

Natural Mystic by Bob Marley: This track’s chilled, almost hypnotic vibe hooks you from the start. It hits differently every time and takes me back to simpler times. You can really feel Marley’s vision in it.

Ambarsariya: The ultimate Punjabi love song, recorded by so many artists across the decades. It takes me straight back to my teenage days. The fact that DJs and artists are still remixing and sampling it shows how timeless it is. It’s a feelgood song that always puts me in a good mood.

Move by Adam Port: One of the year’s biggest tracks, and for good reason. It was everywhere, in the best way possible. I first heard it on holiday in Spain and had it on repeat. It’s super catchy with an infectious vibe that instantly lifts your spirits.

Akh Kashni by Coachsahb: This modern fusion of western production with folk vocals creates a vibe that’s fresh yet familiar. The way it blends genres is impressive. Once you hear it, it stays with you – I can’t get enough of it.

Work Out by J Cole: This track holds many good memories and was one of the songs that made me a J Cole fan. It has a laid-back feel but still hits hard. His storytelling draws you in, which is why it’s one of my all-time favourites.

Hold On, We’re Going Home by Drake: This classic still gives me the feels every time. It was ahead of its time, blending smooth, emotional vibes with catchy hooks. The lyrics really hit home, especially about wanting a deeper connection in a relationship. It stuck with me from the first listen.

Breathin by Tupac: Tupac is my favourite artist of all time. This track sums up everything about his life and career. It’s pure 90s nostalgia, back when everyone looked up to him. I love how Pac called out what was wrong in the world while staying cool. He inspired a generation, and this song is a perfect example of that.

Kangna by Dr Zeus: This was the song that first pulled me into south Asian and Punjabi music. It was everywhere – at home, weddings, parties, and family gatherings. It instantly put everyone in a good mood. Even now, it brings back all those childhood memories.

Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe by Mohammed Rafi: Growing up, Mohammed Rafi’s music was always playing at home because my dad was a huge fan. This song is embedded in me. The combination of Rafi’s incredible vocals and emotional lyrics is unbeatable, and it always takes me back to cherished family moments.

Brown Munde by AP Dhillon: This track crossed borders and put Punjabi music on the global map. As an artist, I love the impact it made – it opened doors for so many others and elevated the culture. It’s inspiring to see how one song can change the game.