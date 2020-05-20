After Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Bole Chudiyan to also get a digital release

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu will be releasing on Zee5 on Eid this year. The film has been in the pipeline from the past many years, and now, it will be finally getting a digital release. Well, not just Ghoomketu, but one more film of Nawaz might release on an OTT platform. We are talking about Bole Chudiyan which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

Recently, while talking to Mid-day, the co-producer of the film, Rajesh Bhatia confirmed that they are planning to release the film digitally. He said, “Cinema is a great medium, but, it doesn’t seem like theatres will start functioning within the next six months. We are hence open to the idea of an OTT release. If the film beams to 200 countries, we think that’s a great deal for the right price.”

While revealing why they are planning a digital release, Bhatia said, “We are responsible to our investors. We must meet a timely release, and generate revenue. Cash flow needs to be generated and directed towards forthcoming productions.”

Well, many filmmakers are planning to release their movies on digital platforms. A few days ago, it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, and Vidya Balan starrer Shakuntala Devi will be releasing on Amazon Prime.

There have been reports that Karan Johar’s production ventures Shershaah and Gunjan Saxena will also get a digital release, and even Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb might release on OTT platform. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet.