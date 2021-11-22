Website Logo
  • Monday, November 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 465,911
Total Cases 34,518,901
Today's Fatalities 249
Today's Cases 8,488
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 465,911
Total Cases 34,518,901
Today's Fatalities 249
Today's Cases 8,488

FOOTBALL

After cricket, new racism scandal hits English football

General view of a Premier League match ball on a stand with an anti racism message. (Reuters Photo)

By: Sattwik Biswal

AFTER cricket a racism scandal has hit football where a diversity report alleges that the FA’s referee system is obstructing black and Asian people to reach the elite level of the game.

The black and Asian referees say because of the racist abuse and prejudice, they are not being able to progress to the top.

The Observer reports that a dossier compiled by match officials, alleges that racism in the Football Association’s refereeing system is underming the efforts of black and Asian people.

The FA is now being called to conduct an enquiry, as the the diversity report alleges racist comments made by observers who assess referees for promotion to the higher leagues.

Tony Burnett, chief executive of the anti-racism charity Kick It Out, was quoted as saying: “The lack of diversity in refereeing is our biggest failure in football. Black and Asian people are not getting through to elite refereeing.”

One observer is allegedly to have told one referee, “You lot can all run fast, but that’s all you are good for.”

The referees from ethnic minorities plying in the lower division have dubbed it as the “black man’s graveyard” because their white assessors are believed to have blocked their growth to the next level.

There are no black or Asian referees officiating in the Premier League or Championship. There are just four referees from ethnic minorities officiating in the country’s top seven divisions.

The FA’s 14-member referee committee, which has the task of improving diversity in the 24,500-strong referee workforce has no black or Asian representatives.

Joel Mannix, chair of the Black, Asian and Mixed Heritage Ethnicity (BAME) Referee Support Group and one of the highest-ranked black referees in the country, said: “You’ve got observers who are racist and they are marking down officials on their colour.”

The group submitted a diversity report last year to the FA that detailed alleged racist comments by observers. It compiled the report from referees from ethnic minorities to show the racial discrimination faced by some of the referees. The report set out a road plan for reform.

The BAME Referee Support Group now wants the FA to publish a detailed breakdown of the number of referees from ethnic minorities officiating across the various divisions.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Dilan Markanday a new sensation in English football
FOOTBALL
Zaha suffers racist abuse online after Palace stun Man City
Sports
Les Ferdinand says erasing racism in football has to come from top
Sports
England ordered to play next home game behind closed doors
Sports
Newcastle investigating alleged racist gesture towards Tottenham fans
Sports
Afghan junior female football team to relocate to UK
FOOTBALL
FA announces three-year equality, diversity and inclusion strategy
Sports
England to have female ref in charge for first time in World Cup…
HEADLINE STORY
Ozil aims to address lack of British Asians in football
Sports
Michael Owen named brand ambassador of Pakistan Football League
Sports
Shared best relationship on field with Bhaichung, Jeje: Chhetri
FOOTBALL
Southgate wants more women hired for England training set-up
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
After cricket, new racism scandal hits English football
Birthday Special: 5 upcoming films of Kartik Aaryan moviegoers are…
Silent sufferers: Report reveals domestic, sexual abuse of Sikh women
Research shows British cricketers more likely to play elite level…
Javid urges cricket board to do more amid racism scandal
IMF to revive £4.4 billion Pakistan funding programme
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE